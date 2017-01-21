Kings edge out CCHL leading Carleton Place 2-1

CARLETON PLACE – The Pembroke Lumber Kings edged out the Carleton Place Canadians 2-1 Friday night.

Securing an early lead, forward Peter Falivena got the Kings on the board at the 10:00 mark of the first period, assisted by Brendan Browne and Matthew Barnaby. It was his seventh goal of the season.

In the second period, Carleton Place would strike back when Tim Theocharidis scored his fifth of the year, aided by Antoine Desmeules and Connor Merkley. The game winner was scored midway through the third period when defenceman Jarrad Vroman tapped in his fifth goal of the season. The assists went to Falivena and Browne.

Pembroke netminder Jake Smith picked up the win making 32 saves on 33 shots. The loss went to Carleton Place's Connor Hughes who made 13 saves on 15 shots. Both teams were surprisingly disciplined with Pembroke assessed six minutes on three infractions. Carleton Place spent four minutes in the penalty box on two infractions.

The defending Central Canada Hockey League champions sit atop the standings with 66 points, while Pembroke struggles in the second-last position with 37 points. Since Jan. 13, Pembroke has been on a three-game winning streak. Star #1: Jake Smith (Pembroke); Star #2: Peter Falivena (Pembroke); Matthew Lombardozzi (Carleton Place).

Three Star Selection:

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Ottawa shutout Brockville 2-0; Nepean downed Smiths Fall 4-1; Gloucester edged out Hawkesbury 2-1; Cornwall won over Kanata 4-2.