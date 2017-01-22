Landowners concerned about MPAC powers

COBDEN - Area landowners are becoming increasingly concerned about Renfrew County’s official plan as well as what they view as the unchecked power of the province’s Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC).

These were some of the issues discussed at a public meeting hosted by the Renfrew-Pembroke-Nipissing Chapter of the Ontario Landowners Association held at the Cobden fairgrounds Friday night. The grassroots organization took aim at what they see as abusing the system in how they value rural properties.

Established as an independent body established by the Ontario Property Assessment Corporation Act in 1997, MPAC assesses all properties in the province and then provide an assessment role to the lower tier municipalities. Municipalities then take the assessments, and calculate property taxes for each individual property in their jurisdiction. It’s a power that Tom Black, president of the Ontario Landowners Association, feels should be reigned in.

“There are no checks or balances,” he said. “The government should have kept that under its own roof. They’ve sublet it out.”

The group also charged that MPAC is placing designations on property assessments, such as conservation values that lowers the value of a property, without informing the owner. They also stated that municipalities have used the absence of a property owner’s attendance at a public meeting, in which the owner had no knowledge of the meeting, to gain “implied consent” which grants the municipal government approval to proceed with the Official Plan. They say this leads to regulated enforcement in controlling the land use conditions without the written consent of the property owner.

“You have to watch and you really have to be vigilent,” said Donna Burns, president of the Renfrew-Pembroke-Nipissing Chapter of the Ontario Landowners Association, who fears this could happen should the County of Renfrew pass their official plan.

Speaking to the meeting, Glenn Lucas, a licenced paralegal with Property Tax Review Services, said he’s troubled by how MPAC has changed its methodology when it comes to assessing farm lands. As an example, he noted that farm land values in the east end of Ottawa have rose to $19,000 an acre from $5,500 over the last assessment cycle. The province has also allowed MPAC to gather sales information from eight years when the market was better than it is today, with no adjustment for that factor.

“There is a lot of bad information going into these models that are generating these results,” said Lucas.

The meeting also stressed to landowners that they have more property rights than they are aware of as spelled out in the Crown Land Patent Grants, which are legitimate contracts that outline what the title holder has a right to. The organization has long held that the Crown Land Patent Grants are contracts and are Letters Patent. There is nothing Constitutional about the Patents as they are based in contract law and are regulated by common law.

“Crown Land Patent is higher than Parliamentary law,” added Burns.

SChase@postmedia.com