Costly penalties, late tying goals against, shootout losses and home defeats ... such are the chains holding the Maple Leafs back from making real noise in the NHL standings.

While most of the 19,000 patrons went home with their entertainment dollar satiated on Canadian Armed Forces Night, joined by Jose Bautista and a nest of Blue Jays, a decent goalie duel ended in a 3-2 loss that will stick with the 20 Leafs for a couple of days.

After three of seven consecutive Hockey Night In Canada dates, all against division rivals, the Leafs have one regulation win, part of a larger struggle at home that leaves them hovering near .500 (11-8-3). That’s not going to do it for a serious playoff contender. The most glaring stat would be their record of 1-6 in the shootout, Frederik Andersen beaten twice after coming within 1:11 of his 20th win as a new Leaf.

“We work on it every single pre-game skate, but it’s something we have to get better at,” coach Mike Babcock said. “Maybe the other goalies are good, maybe we’re not as good at it. It’s something we have to get better at because we’ve left points (on the table). Just keep working on it, like a special team, the same way we do with our power-play and penalty-kill.”

Had Martin Marincin not cleared the glass to trying to relieve late Ottawa pressure, it might have been a different story.

“Ìt was unfortunate because we were playing a good period with only a few shots and that was a tough break for Marty,” Babcock said. “But we did a lot of good things in a game I expected to be 2-1.”

With Marincin in the box and Sens goalie Mike Condon replaced by an extra attacker, Mike Hoffman fired one through a screened Andersen. Bobby Ryan was tight to Andersen, but not enough to alter the picture when Babcock had nothing to lose by challenging for interference. Ottawa almost won it before the horn when a point drive got behind Andersen but was swept off the goal line by the Leafs defence.

After some close calls in overtime, the shootout began with Ryan scoring, leading Leafs sniper Auston Matthews missing, while second Leafs shooter Mitch Marner braked with a deke before coming back for the puck and scoring, causing an uproar with the Sens and a review. As the puck never actually stopped moving, it was ruled a legal goal.

But Tom Pyatt — picked because he was 4-for-4 in a friendly Sens competition at a recent practice — eventually scored after James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak were halted. It added up to Ottawa’s second win in Game 3 of this year’s Battle of Ontario and kept Toronto from improving its place from wild card to a top-three position in the Atlantic.

“We have to keep our heads, keep working at it because we’re doing some things that are really positive,” Andersen said. “Obviously, it’s a little bit of a coin flip when you get (to the shootout). Aside from that, we played great.”

Toronto players get Sunday off, then play Calgary, the only club to shut them out on the road this year, on Monday.

While Andersen has been getting so much credit for the Leafs’ quick turnaround defensively, how about Condon? The Massachusetts native was busier than Andersen, making his 12th consecutive start. His 31 saves included surviving a double minor in the second period when Ryan cut Zach Hyman with his stick.

Twenty combined first period shots were tilted Ottawa’s way, thanks to three Toronto minors, two straight to Nikita Zaitsev. But there were some quality scoring chances for the Leafs. Marner’s creative brain was moving quicker than an open van Riemsdyk, who was not expecting the rookie to send a clever pass back across the slot when it looked like the kid had a chance to go high on Condon. Then Matthews had half an empty net to work with but had the puck go off his stick at the wrong angle. He has not scored in two games against the Sens since opening the season with four. That was followed by a bold dash from William Nylander whose deke just went wide.

After Andersen came up big to stop Ryan Dzingel, there was too much traffic in front for him to stop a Ryan tip of Marc Methot’s point drive. That goal could be traced to 37-year-old warhorse Chris Neil being first on the puck in the corner to get it back to Methot.

The Leafs power play, challenging Columbus for first overall in the league, tied it after former captain Dion Phaneuf took a whack at Hyman on a breakaway. Van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri and Bozak teamed up, the latter able to elevate the puck over Condon. Matt Martin tipped a Kadri shot early in the third.

Marincin was back in the lineup after a lower body injury left Toronto without two regular defenders Thursday in the loss against New York with Morgan Rielly going out the game before with a leg issue. A rusty Frank Corrado took two penalties, so Babcock came back with Marincin as soon as he was ready. Rielly remains out until possibly after next week’s NHL all-star break.

