SPCA launches Cupcake Day campaign

PETAWAWA -

In hopes of finding forever homes for man's best friend or feline, the Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre is once more taking part in National Cupcake Day.

The event, taking place on Monday, Feb. 27, is the first major fundraiser of the year for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The Renfrew County SPCA formally launched their campaign Saturday with a kick-off party and bake sale at the Pembroke Mall.

“It’s a fun way for people to get out and raise funds for the SPCA,” said Danielle Brunette, community development co-ordinator Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. “Who doesn’t love cupcakes.”

Animal lovers, organizations and local businesses are being encouraged to register online, then bake cupcakes, host a cupcake party, or hand them out at work or school. Brunette added proceeds from the campaign will remain in the area and pay for the upkeep of cats and dogs who find themselves at the shelter. Last year, the Renfrew County shelter took in 1,100 abandoned and abused animals. While that figure may appear high, Brunette was quick to point out that the animals were ultimately taken off the streets and given good homes.

“It’s a lot of animals but we were able to help them,” added Brunette. “We were able to find them homes and the animals are looked after.”

Originally devised by the SPCA in Australia, National Cupcake Day began in Canada in 2013. The initiative has since grown across the country year after year and has raised over $1 million to date.

People seeking to host their own event can register for free at www.nationalcupcakeday.ca. You will receive a free Cupcake Host Welcome Package in the mail, which includes a poster, balloons, fundraising guide and a donation box. You can also set up your own online bakery on the site and encourage family, friends and co-workers to donate.

You can also visit the Renfrew County SPCA Facebook page at Facebook.com/ospcarcb for more information on ongoing events, inspiration for your own fundraising and to share your own Cupcake party pictures.

The Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre is located at 387 Paquette Road in Petawawa. They are open for adoptions Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Animals up for adoption can also be found on their Facebook page.

