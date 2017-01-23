Kings, gymnasts face-off in Grips vs. Sticks

Fresh from dispatching the Carleton Place Canadians, the Pembroke Lumber Kings took on another tough opponent who gave the red-and-white a run for their money’s worth.

Taking time from their tight schedule, Pembroke’s beloved junior hockey team faced off against the talented athletes of the Upper Valley Gymnastics Club in the fourth annual Grips versus Sticks fundraising showdown Saturday night at Fellowes High School

Select hockey players and gymnasts competed in a series of six floor exercises – planks, chin ups, push ups, leg lifts, sprints and dips – with the team amassing the most points being named the winner. In the end, the Kings secured another win for the weekend, however, it was by the narrowest of margins – six points to five points collected by the club.

“They are great,” said club president Trevor Bowden, who appreciated the Kings coming out to help showcase not only the event but the club. “We hope to continue doing this or something similar in the future with the Lumber Kings.”

The fundraising helps the gymnastics club offset some of the costs of attending competitions. With 250 members currently, the club has already seen some of their competitors go to the national level and potentially international meets in the future.

“It’s quite costly,” said Bowden. “The club is doing good. It’s strong.”

Last year’s Grips versus Sticks saw the Kings and the kids tied, winning three events apiece. The squad from the Upper Valley Gymnastics Club included Halle Ranger, Heyleigh DeGeer, Lauren Legault, Morgan Aulenbach, Saleena Augustin, Camille Bourque, Alex Bourque, Fionn Leblanc, Julian Abbey, Emeric Etmanskie, Logan Dalton and William Palmer. Representing the Pembroke Lumber Kings were Justin Felhaber, Patrick Kyte, Jacob Kamps, Drew Meininger, Luka Marinic, Taylor Egan, Mitch Culver, D’Andre John, Shane Spencer, Mason Vaughan, Jared Vroman and Matthew Barnaby.

Much to their chagrin, several of the Lumber Kings conceded that they felt, at times, like they had met their match.

“They are in great shape,” defenceman Patrick Kyte said admitting the kids had better upper body strength than the hockey players did. “They handed it to us in some events but this is all in fun.”

One of the players bested in the leg raise was forward Mitch Culver, who praised the kids for sticking with the gymnastics program and taking their physical fitness seriously.

“It’s good to see everyone active and fit,” said Culver. “Some of those little guys are pretty strong. I’m sure they’ll make great hockey players.”

