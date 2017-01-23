Top swimmers excel at Cabin Fever meet

GARRISON PETAWAWA -

Not all events at this year’s Cabin Fever required snow machines, snowshoes or skates.

The Petawawa Predators Swim Club hosted some of the regions best young swimmers at Dundonald Hall Saturday with their annual Cabin Fever Snow Qualifier and Fundamental Skills Competition. The meet included participation from the Deep River Candu Swim Club, the Carleton Place Dragons, the Cornwall Sea Lions and the Arnprior Blue Fish Swim Club.

The competition had 24 swimming events for skill levels ranging from 25-metre to 800-metre races. Later, the swimmers engaged in a fun skills contest.

The meet served as a last chance qualifier for Learn to Train/Compete swimmers as they strive to meet prerequisite swim times for the Eastern Ontario Swimming Association (EOSA) Short Course Regional Championships and Ontario Festivals or Age Group provincials. The next EOSA regional meet is in February in Belleville.

Here are the top girls results by distance, style and age category. In the 400-metre (11-12) freestyle, the top finishers were Madison Ogglesby and Abby Walker (Predators). Briannah Keddy (Predators) took first in the 400-metre freestyle (13 and over). In the 25-metre freestyle (eight and under), the top finishers were Keely Waterman and Hallie Lupton (Predators). Anastasia Breckon (Predators) took first in the 25-metre freestyle and backstroke (9-10). Cassandra Richards (Predators) finished first in the 25-metre freestyle and backstroke (13 and over).

Isabel Lowry (Dragons) took first in the 50-metre breaststroke and butterfly (eight and under). In the 50-metre breaststroke (9-10), the top finishers were Lily MacKenzie, Alivia Kyer (Sea Lions) and Maaike O’Connell (Predators). The top finishers in the 50-metre breaststroke (13 and over) were Maiya Dalton, Tuesdae Slobodian-Doyle and Julia MacDougall (Predators). Cadens Doyle (Predators) finished first in the 25-metre butterfly (11-12). In the 50-metre backstroke (eight and under), the top finishers were Keely Waterman (Predators), Maddyson Kyer (Sea Lions) and Brooke Southwell (Dragons).

In the 50-metre backstroke, the top finishers were Ivan Isabella, Renee Pilon and Katelyn Tuff (Predators). Maddyson Kyer and Brooke Southwell topped the 100-metre IM (eight and under). In the 100-metre IM (9-10), the top finishers were Avery Lauzon (Sea Lions), Maaike O’Connell (Predators) and Alivia Kyer. Abby Walker topped the 100-metre IM (11-12). Isabel Lowry took first in the 200-metre freestyle (eight and under). In the 200-metre freestyle (9-10), the top finishers were Lily MacKenzie, Avery Lauzon and Analiese Terpstra (Dragons).

In the 200-metre freestyle (11-12), the top finishers were Lydia Dillenbeck (Candus), Fiona Labonte (Sea Lions) and Autumn Doncaster (Candus). In the 200-metre freestyle (13 and over), the top finishers were Olivia Dobson (Sea Lions), Chloe Roberge (Predators) and Amanda Mullin (Sea Lions). Ashley Mullin (Sea Lions) took first in the 100-metre breaststroke. Olivia Dobson came first in the 100-metre butterfly. The Predators captured the 100-metre and 200-metre freestyle relays (9-10), while the Dragons grabbed the 100-metre freestyle relay (11-12).

Lily MacKenzie took the 200-metre IM (9-10).

The top finishers in the 200-metre IM (11-12) were Lydia Dillenbeck, Madison Oggelsby and Fiona Labonte. The top finishers in the 200-metre IM (13 and over) were Amanda Mullin, Chloe Roberge and Ashley Mullin. Hallie Lupton topped the 25-metre backstroke (eight and under). Lucy MacLaren and Aimee Houle topped the 50-metre butterfly (11-12). Maiya Dalton and Tuesdae Slododian-Doyle topped the 50-metre butterfly (13 and over). Keely Waterman topped the 25-metre breaststroke. The top finishers in the 25-metre breaststroke were Ivan Isabella, Katelyn Tuff and Audrey Pilon (Predators). Topping the 50-metre freestyle (eight and under) were Maddyson Kyer, Brooke Southwell and Keely Waterman. Top finishers in the 50-metre freestyle (9-10) were Lily MacKenzie, Avery Lauzon and Maaike O’Connell. Topping the 50-metre freestyle (11-12) were Lydia Dillenbeck, Ava Webb (Dragons) and Autumn Doncaster. Top finishers in the 50-metre freestyle (13 and over) were Amanda Mullin, Briannah Keddy and Julia MacDougall.

Here are the top boys results. In the 400-metre (11-12) freestyle, the top finishers were Ryan Mullin (Sea Lions) Daniel Epp and Phillip Wardlaw (Predators). Dominic Lemieux, Angel Klein and Graham Jones (Predators) took first in the 400-metre freestyle (13 and over). In the 25-metre freestyle (eight and under), the top finishers were Oscar Mackenzie and Sila Mackenzie (Predators). Benjamin Brophy (Predators) took first in the 25-metre freestyle and backstroke (9-10). Jesse Kenny (Predators) finished first in the 25-metre freestyle and backstroke (11-12).

In the 50-metre breaststroke (9-10), the top finishers were Christopher Lavoie (Predators) and David Goudie (Candus). The top finishers in the 50-metre breaststroke (11-12) were Phillip Wardlaw, Owen Giardino (Dragons) and Joel Wardlaw (Predators). The top finishers in the 50-metre breaststroke (13 and over) Samuel Beaumont Stidwill (Sea Lions), Angel Klein and Dominic Lemieux. Topping the 25-metre butterfly (11-12) were Jacob Mackenzie (Predators) and Daniel Epp. Oscar Mackenzie took first in the 50-metre backstroke (eight and under). David Goudie, Christopher Lavoie and Benjamin Brophy topped the 50-metre backstroke (9-10). Phillip Wardlaw, Ryan Mullin and Daniel Epp were the top finishers in the 50-metre backstroke (11-12).

In the 50-metre breaststroke (13 and over), the top finishers were Angel Klein, Dominic Lemieux and Graham Jones. Clayton Williamson (Bluefish) topped the 100-metre freestyle (eight and under). Jordan Schaepper (Bluefish), Christopher Lavoie and Simon Salisbury (Dragons) topped the 100-metre freestyle (9-10). Byron Roche (Sea Lions), Owen Giardino and Jacob Mackenzie took top spots in the 100-metre freestyle (11-12). Samuel Beaumont Stidwill, Benjamin Malyon (Sea Lions) and Cameron MacLaren (Dragons) topped the 100-metre freestyle (13 and over).

The top finishers in the 200-metre IM (11-12) were Ryan Mullin and Owen Giardino. Alexander Williams (Candus) took first in the 200-metre IM (13 and over). In the 25-metre backstroke (eight and under), the top finishers were Oscar Mackenzie and Sila Mackenzie. Benjamin Brophy topped the 25-metre backstroke (9-10). Simon Salisbury topped the 50-metre butterfly (9-10). Phillip Wardlaw and Tristan Kirk (Predators) topped the 50-metre butterfly (11-12). Clayton Williamson and Oscar Mackenzie topped the 50-metre freestyle (eight and under). David Goudie, Jordan Schaepper and Simon Salisbury topped the 50-metre freestyle (9-10). Byron Roche, Jesse Kenny and Owen Giardino topped the 50-metre freestyle (11-12). To finishers in the 50-metre freestyle (13 and over) were Alexander Williams, Samuel Beaumont Stidwill and Benjamin Malyon.

David Goudie topped the 100-metre IM (9-10).Jacob Mackenzie, Joel Wardlaw and Tristan Kirk topped the 100-metre IM (11-12). Top finishers in the 100-metre IM (13 and over) were Dominic Lemieux and Graham Jones. Clayton Williamson took first in the 200-metre freestyke (eight and under). Jordan Schaepper, Christopher Lavoie and Simon Salisbury topped the 200-metre freestyle (9-10). Top finishers in the 200-metre freestyle (11-12) were Byron Roche, Ryan Mullin and Daniel Epp. Alexander Williams and Cameron MacLaren topped the 200-metre freestyle (13 and over). The Petawawa Predators won the 200-metre freestyle relay in all age classes. Samuel Beaumont Stidwill and Benjamin Malyon topped the 100-metre breaststroke (13 and over). Byron Roche took the 100-metre backstroke (11-12).

