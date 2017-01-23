Warm weather hits Petawawa's Cabin Fever

PETAWAWA -

The unusually balmy weather played havoc with the opening weekend of Cabin Fever forcing the postponement of one major event.

Mother Nature continued to upset the popular Petawawa winter carnival which has seen sliding parties and skiing competitions cancelled over the last couple of years due to melting snow base. This year’s casualty, at least for the time being, was the Polar Bear Dip in support of Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

The town’s program co-ordinator Colin Coyle explained that the event, slated for Sunday at the Catwalk, had been put over after parks and recreation staff determined the ice was only two inches thick. Organizers have not set a new date.

“We want to make sure everyone is save with that many people on the ice,” said Coyle. “However, it’s going to happen.”

Much of the country is experiencing an extended January thaw as Pacific air rather than Arctic air has spread across Canada. This has led to temperatures 10 to 20 degrees Celsius warmer than normal in this region.

However, the warmer climate did attract a larger crowd for the Snow Drag Race at the Pembroke and Area Airport. Coyle estimated that it was probably double the audience and participants from last year.

“This is the biggest draw that I’ve seen,” he said.

Another dozen families turned out for family snowshoeing excursions at the Petawawa Terrace Provincial Park. There was also two free skates at the Civic Centre sponsored by Jp2g and KI Pembroke.

This week, Cabin Fever continues with a curlers funspile and a showcase of sychronized skating by the Petawawa Skating Club on Tuesday. An outdoor skate with free hotdogs and hot chocolate with be hosted at the former Petawawa Township outdoor rink behind the OPP detachment. The always popular Lion’s Trivia Night will be held at the Civic Centre main hall on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Petawawa Fire Department’s Chili Cook Off takes place in the Civic Centre foyer. It will be followed by and stand-up comedy featuring Absolute Comedy in the main hall. Proceeds from trivia night will go to the Petawawa Predators Swim Club and funds raised from the comedy night will be donated to the Petawawa Minor Hockey Association. Outside a day-long Snow-Pitch tournament will be held at the Civic Centre diamonds.

Participation is free to most Cabin Fever events except for a few that will require a $5 admission bracelet. Admission to comedy night is $20.

