The Bishop Smith Crusaders and Valour Voyageurs battled it out on the court in junior and senior basketball action on Jan. 18.

The senior teams were the first on the court as they faced off in an equally-matched game at the Bishop Smith School.

The high action and high adrenaline game saw both teams exchanging shots from start to finish.

With a couple seconds left to go and the Crusaders leading 49-47, spectators sat on the edge of their seats in nervous anticipation as the fate of Voyageurs rested in the hands of team captain Ben Turple.

With 1.5 seconds to go, Turple skillfully sunk two free throws to tie the game at 49-49 and move it into a four minute overtime period.

The Crusaders were first on the board in overtime with three points which were later met by two points from the Voyageurs.

With two seconds to go, the Voyageurs regained the final possession of the ball attempted another miraculous free-throw comeback, but narrowly missed the basket to solidify the Crusaders win of 53-52.

“In overtime with only 1.9 seconds to go, we took a shot to tie it and unfortunately we missed,” said Voyageurs coach Gary Serviss. “But the boys played a fantastic game, the Bishop senior team is much higher than us in standings so for us to perform that well, it was an awesome game for the boys.”

Crusaders coach Mark Plazek expressed his pride in his team’s well-earned victory and said that he looks forward to the rest of the season moving into playoffs.

“We got off to an early start and we did very well offensively,” said Plazek. “We're hoping to make a decent place in the playoffs and then take it one game at a time.”

The Crusaders top scorers were Michael Plazek with 16 points, Liam Osmond with 11 points and Nathan Allen with 12 points. The Voyageurs star players were Ben Turple with 14 points and Kyle Brissette with 11 points.

Moving into the junior game, both teams put in a solid effort as they battled on the court, but it was once again the Crusaders who reigned with a 57-15 defeat over the Voyageurs.

Voyageurs coach Gary Serviss said that his team put a good fight despite the loss and he commended the Crusaders for their solid win.

“Valour struggled due to some key players missing but despite that Bishop deserves much credit for an excellent effort and some fantastic team play,” said Serviss.

Crusaders’ Noah Russell was the star player for his team with 13 points and Aidan Neville was the top scorer for the Voyageurs with seven points.

