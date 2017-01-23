Only the junior Bishop Smith Crusaders girls volleyball team emerged victorious when the Opeongo Wildcats stopped by Pembroke to serve up some court action on Jan. 18.

The game began on equal grounds as both teams put in a solid effort matching one another point for point.

The first round saw the Crusaders reign (25-20) while the second match went to the Wildcats (25-23).

By the third and fourth rounds, the game became lopsided as the Crusaders lost their footing and began continuously falling short to the Wildcats’ onslaught of hits and serves.

The Wildcats skillfully served up points while guarding their court and blocking the Crusaders’ attempts to reign 25-17 in the third match and solidifying their victory with 25-13 in the fourth and final match.

By the end of the four rounds, the Wildcats were crowned the champions with their 3-1 victory.

Crusaders coach Leanne Egan commended her team for putting in a good effort but expressed that there are many skill areas that they need to further develop.

“It wasn't our best showing but the girls worked hard and they played their positions well. They just need to work on passing and hitting the ball more and being more aggressive,” said Egan.

Following the seniors, the junior teams faced off and remained equally matched for most of the heated game.

But while the Wildcats reigned on the senior court, the tables were turned this time around as the Crusaders found their footing and defeated the junior Wildcats in a best out of five.

While the Wildcats reigned in the first game (15-9), the following three rounds saw them struggle to defend their court against the Crusaders.

By the second match, the Crusaders came out on top (27-25) and they maintained that upper-hand into the third and fourth games (25-21, 25-22).

Into the final round, the Wildcats stepped up their game as they became newly energized and revealed a surprise attack on their opponents to seal a win of 15-9.

By the end of the five rounds, the Crusaders were crowned the champions with their 3-2 victory.

Crusaders coach Sue Cotnam expressed her pride in her team’s well-earned victory.

“The girls played five strong sets against an evenly matched team. The team covered the court well, called the ball and had very few service errors. It was a team effort that earned the victory,” said Cotnam. “I was very impressed with the effort put forth by all players.”

Cotnam added that her team has two more games in the regular season before they enter the playoffs.

“We are now in the exam moratorium and we play our final two games of the season on February 7th and 9th. The team is looking forward to the playoffs on February 14th,” said Cotnam.

