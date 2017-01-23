Kings' playoff push blunted by Kanata

In a late-season push for a playoff berth, the Pembroke Lumber Kings had their momentum halted Sunday night by a resurging Kanata Lazers.

Taking a two-goal lead early at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, the Kings squandered the chance to pick up desperately needed two points when they allowed Kanata to score three unanswered goals in the third period.

Although Kanata sits second in the Yzerman Division, while Pembroke is parked second last, only five points separate the two in the tightening Central Canada Hockey League conference standings. It was a tough blow for the Kings, who had been on a three-game winning streak and had bested the defending CCHL champion Carleton Place Canadians on the road Friday night.

Salim Mahi-Beaudry had an outstanding night with one goal and an assist. While it’s nice to improve personal stats, the forward was disappointed the red-and-white did not get the job done.

“It hurts alot. We needed these two points,” said Mahi-Beaudry.

Kanata nailed the first goal early in the opening period on the power play. With Peter Falivena gone for fighting, for which he received a five-minute major, J.J. Boucher scored, assisted by Tanner Schroeder. Mahi-Beaudry tied things up 11 minutes later when he swiftly deked out the defence and beat Kanata netminder Anand Oberoi down low for his 17th goal of the season. The assist went to Patrick Kyte. Kings goalie Jake Smith also picked up an assist.

The Kings jumped out to a lead three seconds before the period ended when Jacob Kamps scored a power play marker. The assists went to Brendan Browne and Mahi-Beaudry. Both squads played a strong defensive game in the second period.

Kanata came back to tie things more than a minute into the third period when Lazers forward Bennett Stockdale exploited a Pembroke turnover at neutral ice to score on Smith. Luca Nocita registered the helper. It appeared both teams were heading for overtime when Nocita picked up a pass from Hudson Wilson and fired at the Pembroke net. Smith could not handle the puck as it was caught up in his feet. Chad Merrell then blunted any chance of a Kings comeback with an open net goal.

Oberoi picked up the win with 33 saves on 35 shots. Smith was assessed the loss with 33 saves on 33 shots. Taking over the No. 1 goalie position since the departure of Boyd Diclemente, Smith said he has confidence in his new responsibilities. He acknowledged every game is big as they draw nearer to the end of the season.

We’re in the playoff push right now,” said Smith. “At the end of the day, wins are what matters.”

Special teams have been coming up huge for Pembroke, which surrendered one power play goal on five attempts. However, Mahi-Beaudry pointed out his team needs more goal production to prevent any further come-from-behind victories from their opponents.

“We need to score more,” he said. “Sometimes two goals are enough but sometimes it’s not.”

Three Star Selection: Star #1: Luca Nocita (Kanata); Star #2: J.J. Boucher (Kanata); Salim Mahi-Beaudry (Pembroke).

Out-of-town Scoreboard: Carleton Place shutout Smiths Falls 4-0; Ottawa downed Kemptville 3-1; Nepean edged out Cumberland 4-3; Cornwall defeated Gloucester 8-4.

