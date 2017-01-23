More signs than Trump that world is off kilter

The world seems to have tilted off its axis.

This has much to do with the inauguration of Vladimir Putin as the most powerful man in the world.

That happened at the same instant of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

As a clever megalomaniac, Putin discovered early how to control Trump, a not-so-clever megalomaniac. Flatter Trump and then pull his strings like a puppet.

Closer to home, one example of the new world order, or more correctly the end of the comfortable world order, comes from Toronto's Pride committee.

At the behest of Toronto's Black Lives Matter, the committee banned police floats in the annual Pride celebration. (The ban should not affect the police force's ability to keep the peace.)

It seems to me the ban goes against everything for which the Pride movement should stand, inclusiveness.

The move boggles the mind and likely will have negative consequences on community support for Pride.

Then, there's last week's statement by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne on Kevin O'Leary's entry into the federal Conservative leadership race.

Wynne told the Toronto Sun, "He doesn't seem to be worried about middle-income families who are feeling insecure. He seems to be much more worried about the very rich and making sure they are made richer. That's certainly not a value I would share with him."

It's a miracle the premier didn't choke on those words. There's less than a scintilla of evidence from her time in power that she gives a chicken's cluck about middle-class folks, particularly if they live in rural areas.

As for O'Leary, the fact that a reality TV star thinks he has the chops to be prime minister of Canada should alone be proof of the axis tilt.

Are O'Leary and Trump cut from the same cloth? Trump's early flourishing of the presidential pen makes it clear that down deep, he's pretty shallow.

O'Leary has a huge mountain to climb to prove he's any different. (Just spouting off that he's not like Trump doesn't really cut it.)

There is other evidence of the world gone mad in Tory leadership campaigns.

The party has two big fiascos on its hands.

The federal race with 14 candidates seems likely to suffocate under its own weight.

And in Alberta, there's talk of kicking the current poll leader, Jason Kenney, out of the contest because he's doing what he promised to do, trying to unite the right.

Even if the Progressive Conservative party has to disappear in the process, Kenney is committed to his vision of right wing politics in the foothills province.

Imagine a politician creating controversy for doing what he said he would do. The last time that happened was, oh, yes, last week in Yankeeland.

In Toronto recently, hundreds stood in line for hours in the cold to buy fries and a burger. Shake Shack from the U.S. opened a one-day pop-up store, the first in Canada. During the day, lineups stretched an entire block.

And final proof the world's off its axis: The Maple Leafs look as if they might make it to the playoffs.

