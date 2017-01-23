Starbucks is coming to Petawawa

PETAWAWA -

It's official. Starbucks is coming to town.

Approving a site plan, council cleared the way Monday night for the popular American-based coffeehouse chain to establish a franchisee at the Moncion Market Mall with a late summer opening date. Situated adjacent to the Northern Credit Union, Starbucks will be part of the third and final phase to the 10-acre development which previously saw the addition of a Rona building supply store and two mini-malls.

Mayor Bob Sweet was elated to see Starbucks, which has 24,464 locations worldwide, including 1,418 in Canada, and made $19.6 billion in profits in 2015, choose Petawawa as a destination for one of its new outlets. He added that it is nice to put the rumours to rest with this good news.

“This is an exciting development and the community as a whole,” said Sweet. “This is finally coming to bear.”

In a report to council, Karen Cronier, director of planning and development stated the 2,112-square foot coffeehouse will provide drive-thru service, a 450-square foot outdoor patio and 21 parking spots. A pedestrian walkway will connect the sidewalk along Petawawa Boulevard to Starbucks. Landscaping will be required along the roadway leading into the site and vegetation landscaping may be integrated within parking areas. It will have wheelchair accessibility as well.

David Krajaefski, the project manager from Stantec Consulting Limited said he appreciated council expediting the site plan approval process so that they could meet the lease conditions with the property owners was to have an agreement by March. He anticipated the coffeehouse to be ready for occupancy by Sept. 1.

Council generally viewed the arrival of Starbucks favourably although some believed that the drive-thru aspect of the coffeehouse would increase traffic at the intersection which will already be busy once the Petawawa Town Centre starts developing. While Krajaefski didn't believe it would carry a liquor licence as other Starbucks have, he listened to councillors' concerns about the traffic. Councillor Gary Serviss recommended that some curbed concrete islands might be needed in the mall parking lot in the area of the Rona to calm and control traffic.

“Every since Little Caesar's opened that's been a very busy parking lot and it's been a rodeo,” said Serviss. “People sort of drive everywhere to get to Little Caesar's.”

Sweet offered his congratulations to the developers and in particular the Moncion family who saw a vision for that area and ran with it.

“They've been tremendous corporate partners in the Town of Petawawa,” said Sweet. “When you look back at that space 15 years ago it was just a field. Today it is a very vibrant commercial entity.”

