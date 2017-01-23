Warmth can't totally melt Alice in Winterland

LAURENTIAN VALLEY -

A surge in warm temperatures melted a couple of events as the township’s annual winter carnival, Alice in Winterland, returned this weekend.

Organizers could not hide their disappointment at cancelling a family free skate and hockey tournament on Saturday. However, that didn’t stop large crowds from coming out to attend a full helping of events at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre on Henan Road.

“The warmer day has made for perfect weather to enjoy all the outdoor activities,” said Elizabeth Graham, a member of the Alice in Winterland Committee. “It would be great to have the ice in optimal condition but we’ll take this beautiful weather.”

Last week, warm weather arrived as a mild Pacific air finally pushed out the usual cold arctic air. This high pressure system has dominated much of Western and Central Canada. The good news for carnival-goers is snow flurries are anticipated to return with temperatures as low as -7 by the weekend.

Undaunted, festivities got underway Friday night with a hockey shoot out contest on the rink that saw kids have an opportunity to win a CCM stick. Shortly after, a traditional bonfire was ignited to signal the opening ceremonies. Mayor Steve Bennett praised the organizing committee and its small army of volunteers for putting an excellent community event.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that people volunteer their time,” said Bennett. “Without volunteers we wouldn’t have this carnival.”

The remainder of the schedule went relatively uninterrupted with a family trivia night at the centre, a pancake breakfast and disco party. Roudning out the weekend’s activities was the Olde Time Country Jam at the Timberline Snowmobile Club.

On Sunday, folks young and old came out to try their skills at surviving in the outdoors. One of the challenges was a tea boiling contest in which the competitors were given some wood and matches. Once they had a fire built, they were given a pot and water racing to see who would be the first to bring their drink to a full boil. This followed by a log sawing match and snowshoeing.

Nearby, a sleigh driven by a team of horses took families through the forests. The rides were provided by Windy Willow Ranch of Chapeau. Graham added that several events would not have been possible without sponsorships from area businesses, service clubs and organizations.

“We just couldn’t offer these events at no charge,” added Graham. “It’s an affordable family event and that’s what we wanted to focus on.”

Alice in Winterland continues this week at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre with Winterland Paint Night on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. A family movie night will be hosted on Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m. On Thursday, a potluck supper will convene at 5:30 p.m., followed by an evening of snowshoeing and euchre. St. George’s Church is hosting a spaghetti supper Friday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will be followed by Trivia Night at 7 p.m.

SChase@postmedia.com