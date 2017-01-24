Arts and technology came alive for an evening of creativity and wonder at Bishop Smith Catholic High School.

The school held their annual art and technology winter showcase on Jan. 19.

As the first of two yearly events, with the second one to be held at the end of June, it served to showcase the talent within the art and technology department.

Students were given the chance to display the creative works they’ve completed through their classes in visual art, media art, photography, automotive technology, woodworking, music, drama, hospitality, tourism as well as health and wellness.

Teachers, staff, students, parents and community members were all invited to take part in the evening of creativity and wonder as they toured the various exhibits, projects and art works that decorated the hallways and rooms within the school.

Grade 11 wellness students had displays on an array of healthy living topics arranged throughout the hallways, the woodworking room had a display of cedar chairs and wooden ornaments crafted by Grade 10 to 12 students, the autoshop was open for visitors to tour and the Robert Tate Library was decorated with a number of Grade 9 to 12 visual arts and photography exhibits.

To greet everyone and to add further flavour to the evening, Grade 11 hospitality students had prepared a variety of tasty appetizers and desserts which they served on platters and offered to visitors at the event.

Along with sharing their art with their family, friends, fellow students and staff, the evening served as part of the culminating exams for the programs.

As part of those final projects, Grade 12 visual arts and photography students were required to remain on hand to talk about their unique exhibits and to answer any questions from visitors.

Gabby Keirstead proudly showed off her bright and colourful paintings which were inspired by her love of animals.

Keirstead followed the theme of ‘African animals’ and her artworks portrayed a zebra, an elephant, a rhinoceros and a gorilla.

The artist expressed how she was grateful that her Grade 12 visual arts class gave her the chance to create art from her own ideas, passions and inspirations.

“In earlier classes like Grade 9, 10, and 11, they make you do certain things. In Grade 12 we don’t get told to do a specific thing but instead it’s ‘show me what you want to do!’” said Keirstead. “I like it that way because I want to express what I like most and to show my feelings. I don’t want to look at and copy anyone else, I want to do my own thing which is why I chose to paint animals.”

Keirstead’s art teacher, Cory Bennett, shared how he was once again blown away by all of the talent displayed by his many Grade 9 to 12 art students.

“It's unbelievable to see how much talent and how much time and effort they put into it and how much they actually evolve over time. It's pretty nice to see them be proud of their work and be able to showcase it off to whoever wants to see it,” said Bennett. “They make me look good and it makes my job easier for sure. Hopefully I inspire them as much as they inspire me.”

The evening culminated with a musical showcase in the school gymnasium as family and friends sat own to enjoy performances from the school’s music ensembles. The jazz and concert bands along with the Grade 9 and 10 ensembles performed a range of popular hits that included Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’, Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’ and Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’.

Grade 10 student Madison Young was pleased to have the opportunity to pull out her clarinet and showcase her fine-tuned music skills to her friends and family.

“Tonight is really important because it gives us a chance to shine as a class, as a group of friends and as a music family. Over the fall semester we haven't been able to have some time to work together and present in front of a huge group of people, so this is a big night for us and it's nice,” said Young.

Jill Plazek, head of the art and technology department, said that the night was a great success which is thanks to the dedicated work and constant collaboration among the various programs within the art and technology department.

“The staff and students within technology and arts department support each other and help each other all the time. We have each others' backs and we work well together,” said Plazek. “Collaboration is key.”

