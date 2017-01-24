City residents face tax increases

It never gets easier.

On Tuesday during an all day session, Pembroke’s finance and administration committee went over the 2017 municipal budget, getting through most of it. It was a balancing act between getting the resources to do what needs to be done, while trying to keep from hammering ratepayers.

LeeAnn McIntyre, city treasurer, said this year they are facing challenges brought on by assessment growth which has flat-lined at a net of 0.21 per cent, plus an MPAC assessment rate of 7.75 per cent phased in over the next four years. Combined, these have sharply curtailed the city’s tax revenues.

She said to make ends meet, it looks like the city may be forced to raise levy rates by 2.67 per cent and water and sewer rates by five per cent.

If this is approved, it will mean the average residential home of $183,750, the mean single dwelling assessment in the city, will be paying $70 more on their tax bill, and a combined annual sewer and water bill of $1,121.

Coun. Andrew Plummer did get the committee to adjust the tax ratios so industry benefited, dropping their bills from $11,011 from last year (based on $183,750 in assessment) to $9,186 in the occupied industrial class. He said this is all about trying to encourage investment in Pembroke, and through that bring in jobs and a wider tax base.

Despite this financial crunch, the city plans to do a fair amount of road and infrastructure work, both in-house and major projects.

After some discussion, the committee agreed to proceed with the $1.2 million Indian River Bridge reconstruction project, located on Boundary Road, along with $20,000 in concrete repairs and $30,000 to replace the railing on the pedestrian bridge, using money set aside for the reconstruction of Victoria Street.

However, should a $1.26 million grant application come through for the downtown street project, the city will proceed with both, getting a debenture to cover the cost of the bridge.

Other capital road projects include work on O’Brien Street from Melton to Bell Streets ($63,330); Renfrew Street from Moffat to Church ($225,000), Dunlop Street from Mackay to Maple ($110,000); Darcy Street from Christie to Doran ($190,000), Broadview Drive from Irving to Howe Streets ($140,000), and new sidewalks along Angus Campbell Drive and Matheson Drive to the Pembroke Mall.

The operations department will also be spending $600,000 on four road resurfacing projects staff will do – Pembroke Street West from Victoria to Christie Streets ($225,000); the Hincks Street triangle ($150,000); Clemow Avenue from Irving to Champlain Streets ($105,000); and Patricia Street from Chamberlain to Irving Streets.

Design work for two other street projects – Nelson Street ($250,000) and Albert Street ($105,000) – is also in the works.

This is also the year when the first real money is spent on the new fire hall. The city has $914,539 set aside, taken from the industrial lands sales reserve in 2016, and plans to debenture $3.2 million to get things going. Another $800,000 is to be spent in 2018 to finish the project off and relocate the fire department into its new home.

Among the projects, the city also plans to spend $340,000 on improvements and repairs to the Pembroke Memorial Centre, and $240,000 replacing three storage sheds at their River Road public works facility.

The finance committee went through the majority of its budget, with only the Pembroke Public Library and the Pembroke Business Improvement Area left to get through. After that, council members will go through it again, looking for ways to try and reduce the bottom line further before presenting the budget for finalization at the Feb. 21 council meeting.

LeMay said he personally sees the process has been going well, but not easily.

“This has been a really difficult year,” he said, leading to them crafting a fairly lean budget. He said he would like to see the bottom line at the end of all of work, then see if they can get it to be a little leaner.

“That will be a challenge,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais, finance committee chairman, said it has been difficult trying to keep up with fixing aging infrastructure, while maintaining a balanced budget. He said there is just so much work to be done, it sometimes feels like they can never catch up.

The next budget meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in the city council chambers. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

SUhler@postmedia.com