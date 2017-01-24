Kinsmen Pool on back burner

The Kinsmen Pool has been put on the back burner until the city can decide what to do with it.

During Pembroke budget deliberations, held Tuesday, members of the finance and administration committee voted to cut most of $1.33 million set aside in the city’s capital budget for the pool, opting to keep $181,890 to continue the structural investigation of the facility.

They also wanted more time to consider their options, including consulting with Laurentian Valley Township, who they want to help pay for the pool once all parties agree what to do about it.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay said while something had to be done with the Kinsmen Pool, until they have decided on a definite course of action, it would be a waste to spend the money, as long as the building remains sound.

The money would have been used for work on the building, including mechanical upgrades, replacement of the roof and exterior walls, electrical, change room lockers, interior painting and the replacement of exterior windows and doors, all to extend its operating life. Last week, council went over a report by representatives of HP Engineering and TTF Engineering, who had told the committee something had to be done about the pool within the next one to two years if they want to salvage it.

Their main recommendation for the pool building is to completely remove and replace the wall and roof structures within the next year or two, but to not let it go any longer than that.

While the consultants suggested the roof could be fixed for $500,000 and the pool itself redone for $2.5 million, Ron Conway said he is skeptical of the estimates. The city’s manager of recreation, culture and tourism department said a similar municipal pool in Elliot Lake cost $7.4 million to build new, while another facility in Kirkland Lake came in at $11.6 million.

“I don’t think we can repair a pool for $2.5 million,” he said.

Coun. Andrew Plummer said he has contacted a group in Syracuse, NY who constructed a pool for $3 million, although that figure would be in U.S. dollars. He is still waiting for a copy of their business plan, which he will share with council as soon as he obtains it.

Coun. Les Scott said councillors need more time to weigh their options and to consult with their neighbours in Laurentian Valley. These include either fixing the existing building or building a new pool and/or recreation complex.

Coun. Christine Reavie said she is worried the pool could pose a future danger to the public unless council acts quickly. If they don’t, and something happens, the city would be liable.

She said either they do something quickly, or shut down the pool until they can figure out what to do.

Coun. Pat Lafreniere said she too was worried, and wanted to act soon. She said the city needs to meet with the joint recreation committee, on which both Pembroke and Laurentian Valley sit, and discuss what the future should be for the Kinsmen Pool, while also getting an accurate cost on all of the options.

Lafreniere also voted against cutting the pool construction funding, preferring they fix up the pool based on the consultants’ suggestions.

Further reports on the pool will come to the city’s recreation, culture and tourism committee at a later date.

