Sentencing delayed in PMC fatality case

Sentencing for the man convicted in the dangerous driving death of a retired Petawawa soldier has been delayed.

Lawyers for Martial Laverdure asked for an adjournment Tuesday because a Gladue report that would take into account the accused’s aboriginal background and heritage had yet to be completed.

In September, Laverdure was convicted of one count of dangerous driving causing death. The 39-year-old had been behind the wheel when his Toyota RAV 4 collided with Ernie Hall on Lake Street just outside the Pembroke Memorial Centre on the night of Jan. 11, 2015 fatally injuring the former regimental sergeant major of the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment.

Leaving the arena at the end of a Lumber Kings game, Hall was walking to his parked Ford pick-up truck when Laverdure struck him and two other pedestrians. He travelling at a speed of 60 kilometres an hour when he pulled away from the Frank Nighbor Street intersection but hit the brakes 32 metres before his SUV initially hit the victims. Hall, died the following day in an Ottawa hospital.

In Pembroke superior court, defence counsel Jessica Fuller explained that the drafting of a Gladue report for her client was in progress. The probation services case worker for Laverdure fell ill halting work on the report, the court heard. She added an additional four weeks would be needed to complete the report.

Assistant crown attorney Caitlin Downing did not oppose the adjournment request. Justice Martin James agreed that a new date for sentencing needed to be set. He instructed both sides to speak with the trial co-ordinator to check for availability of dates. A half-day will be set aside for both the Crown and the defence to make their final submissions.

Sitting in the courtroom were Hall’s brother, Peter, and his sister-in-law, June. It was a development they were not expecting, said a family friend.

“ It’s just getting stressful on the family,” said retired Master Warrant Officer Ken Miles, a former comrade and friend of Hall’s, who added they were all hoping for closure. “We know Ernie is not coming back and we know we need to move forward.”

Hall’s 85-year-old father, Archie, passed away two weeks ago. Pete and Ernie had also lost a brother, Murray, in July 2014. Hall is also survived by son, Nicholas, and daughter, Nicole.

“ This has had an impact on the family,” added Miles.

A native of Lanark, Hall enrolled in the Canadian Forces in 1975. He served on missions to Cyprus, the Persian Gulf, Bosnia, Croatia, Eritrea and Afghanistan before his retirement from the military in 2014.

Derived from a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada case involving Jamie Tanis Gladue, a young Métis woman charged with second-degree murder after stabbing her common-law husband during an altercation, Gladue is a sentencing principle which recognizes that Aboriginal peoples face racism and systemic discrimination in and out of the criminal law system.