ARNPRIOR – Last week officers from the Renfrew detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Renfrew OPP Crime Unit commenced an investigation after information came forward of a domestic violence incident which involved a conspiracy to commit murder.

As a result of the investigation, on Friday, Jan. 20 a 46-year old man from McNab/Braeside Township was arrested and is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence – kidnapping, assault and cause injury to an animal or bird – fail to provide food, water, care, shelter, in addition to three counts of criminal harassment and six counts of mischief.

On Jan. 23, a 44-year old man from Ottawa was arrested and he is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence – kidnapping

Both accused men have appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke and have been held in custody pending a future bail hearing.

The identities of the accused men are being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The Renfrew OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Unit and under the direction of Det. Staff Sgt. Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) will be continuing with the investigation.

The Renfrew OPP ask if you have information regarding this crime, that you please contact the Renfrew OPP detachment during business hours at 613-432-3211 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).