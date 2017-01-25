Fellowes delivers blessings to Ottawa homeless

A dozen students and teachers headed to Ottawa on Friday to deliver a little bit of comfort to the homeless.

The group, members of the NEST (Never, Ever Stop Trying) student success group and CARE (Connected, Active, Resilient and Engaged) have spent the last couple of months collecting and delivering the materials needed to create more than 40 blessing bags. These bags contain many needed items such as hats and mitts, gift cards for food, food items and toiletries, placed inside the small backpacks.

This all started with Grade 12 student Fiona Burwell.

“Two years ago, I heard this idea of giving the homeless snacks and used clothing, rather than just change,” she said. So, her and her mother took it upon themselves to collect items, assemble 21 blessing bags, then went to Ottawa to distribute them, as well as serving hot chocolate.

“This year, we wanted to do it again,” Burwell said, so she spread the word on social media mentioning how she and her mother again collecting items. That is when NEST and CARE contacted her saying they would like to help out.

Jennifer Schooley, who along with Sandy Thielheimer were the teachers helping to oversee this effort, said the bags were taken to the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter in Ottawa to be distributed to the homeless. She said they were able to fill the bags thanks to generous donations from Giant Tiger, Value Village, Subway – which donated gift cards for meals, Dr. Bruce Harle’s office and the Bibles for Missions Thrift Store, which donated many pairs of socks.

Each bag also contains a note from Fellowes High School.

Burwell said those who receive the bags are grateful.

“We always have a great conversation,” she said. “It is always positive.”

