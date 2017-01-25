Local race car driver Carl Gauthier has been given the golden ticket of motorsports – an invitation to NASCAR – but he needs his local community to fuel his speedy endeavour.

The 59-year-old has only been racing for seven years but he’s been dreaming of racing in the world-class NASCAR competition since he was 10 years old and watching his idols race on TV at the famous Daytona 500.

“When I was growing up as a kid and I’d get back home after playing hockey with my friends on a Saturday afternoon, all of my friends were gone doing whatever they were doing and so I’d watch a show called ABC Wide World of Sports. It showed the Daytona 500, the Charlotte 500, the Darlington 500 and all of these other NASCAR races,” said Gauthier. “I was only 10 or 11 years old and from watching all of these races I soon became a race fan. I grew up watching guys like Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty and ever since then I’ve always had a love for racing.”

Gauthier got his first race car in 2009 for his 52nd birthday and he began racing the following year. He participated in his first official sanctioned race in June 2010 at the CASC-OR Calabogie Cup where he was crowned the winner.

After that inaugural race, Gauthier competed in many more races from 2010 until 2016 and now he’s gearing up for the greatest race of his life – the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

It was two years ago that NASCAR manager Al Lebert contacted Gauthier and invited him to compete in the world-class racing event.

Lebert said that he was compelled to invite Gauthier to NASCAR after seeing the racer’s impressive skills and ability to outwit the other drivers.

“He's a smart driver and he’s won a lot of races from patience. There's a lot of drivers that can drive fast but a lot of drivers don't finish a race because they will just wreck the race car or get in an accident because they don't have patience, whereas the smart guy wins the race because he’s fast, he has talent and he has the patience,” said Lebert. “You’re not going to win if you don’t finish, and Carl’s got the smarts and the patience to make it to the end.”

When Lebert presented him with the opportunity to live out his wildest dream, Gauthier was overjoyed.

“I was thrilled when Al called me the first time with the opportunity,” said Gauthier. “Last year we did a couple of races at Watkins Glen in New York Sate – the most famous roadcourse racetrack in the States I and we won both events. We weren’t the fastest team but we were the smartest.

And when the checkered flag flew and we took the first win, that was when these guys were like ‘OK, it’s time to prepare for NASCAR’.”

Now, Gauthier and Lebert are ready to put the pedal to the metal and drive their NASCAR plans into high gear for the 2017 NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

Lebert hopes to see Gauthier racing his 2017 Chevy Impala in two of the 12 races for this year’s series. The first would take place at the Canadian Tire Motorport Park (CTMP) in Bowmanville, ON on May 21st and the second would run out of CTMP on Sept. 3rd.

With Sept. 10th marking Gauthier’s 60th birthday, he shared how the Labour Day weekend race (on Sept. 3rd) would serve as an early celebration and if he places first it would be the greatest birthday gift he could ever hope for.

“I’d be thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” smiled Gauthier.

For each race, Gauthier would be competing against at least 40 professional race car drivers coming from all over North America.

To finalize their plans, Gauthier and Lebert are working to raise enough funds to cover the magnanimous racing costs.

According to Lebert, by rough estimates, it costs about $35,000 to participate in just one race within the 12-race NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

“NASCAR is extremely expensive and racers typically have to come up with the funds through sponsors. For a guy like Carl, we want him to drive for us so we're giving him a pretty discounted rate and NASCAR is absorbing some of the costs. For his two races it would normally be about $70,000, but we told Carl we could run these two races for him if he can come up with $40,000,” said Lebert. “We’re chasing him down to come drive for us.”

To generate the funds, the duo are looking locally to have the Gauthier’s own local community – Pembroke and Petawawa area – support him on his journey to NASCAR and help to take him there.

“Since I began racing in 2010, I’ve gotten help over the years from my local community. It was always the community that got me there and now that I’m ready to take this jump to NASCAR, it’s only fair that we bring them with us,” said Gauthier. “They got us there and we don’t want to go and say 'OK sorry, thanks very much but we're going after this big guy and we're going to splash M&Ms all over the car'. We want to have the little guy that can help get us there – that's the guy we want to bring with us.”

In all of his 17 years of serving as a manager with NASCAR, Lebert said that Gauthier would be his first driver garnering funds from the local community as opposed to major sponsors.

“Carl’s story is totally unique. It’s that of a local community taking their local driver to NASCAR,” said Lebert. “It's not like he's trying to get Lowe’s or a big corporate guy to write a big check, he's trying to get the local community to get involved. So I see this as a really cool opportunity where it’s all about the fans and the community, getting them involved and taking them with us. And the bigger thing about NASCAR is the fans and the kids, if there aren't any fans or kids then we aren't racing.”

The duo are hoping to reach their funding goals by the end of February and are hoping to have the community’s support to make it happen.

“We've got some money that's come in right now and we've got more opportunities coming our way,” said Gauthier. “I have someone who is helping me to spearhead the fundraising end to it and I’m 60 per cent confident that we're going to get all of the funding. We have $7000 right now that we've raised through a few contacts in the area and we’re not going to quit until we get the funding. We’re going to make it happen.”

If all goes according to plan and funding goals are reached, the team have plans to host a special day with the local community on March 18th and 19th at the Pembroke Mall.

“We plan to bring the car to the mall and let everyone meet Carl, see the car and for $5 they’ll be invited to autograph the car with all money going to CHEO,” said Lebert. “Since we’re looking to the community to fund these races, we want to take them with us to NASCAR by having them sign their names on the car which they’ll see on national television.”

If anyone wants to support Gauthier’s speedy endeavour as he looks to reach his $40,000 fundraising goal, contact him via email at cgauthier@bionest.ca

