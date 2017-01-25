Petawawa Fundraising Committee honours volunteers

PETAWAWA -

The Petawawa Civic Centre Fundraising Committee took time recently to honour some of their dedicated volunteers.

One of the most crucial entities in keeping the storied Civic Centre alive, the fundraising committee continues to devote countless hours to not only running functions of the facility but generating precious dollars needed for the aging arena and its grounds.

This year, the committee congratulated Bill Poirier and Lisa Poirier for dedicating 25 years of service. Joan Behnke and Fran Graham were recognized for 20 years of service. Willard Schwantz was recognized for 15 years of service. Lesley Buckingham and Trish Burke were recognized for five years of service.

The committee, which currently sits with 85 active members, is made up of dedicated volunteers committed to raising funds to finance improvements at the Petawawa Civic Centre. The group generates revenue through the operation of bars at wedding receptions and special functions held at the Civic Centre. They are also visible in volunteering hours to support Cabin Fever, Civic Centre Days, Ribfest, Canada Day and New Year’s First Night. The spirit of volunteerism has been prevalent since the arena was constructed back in 1974.

“The Civic Centre was built as a result of the initial group of volunteers who wanted to see a hockey rink for their kids,” said Theresa Sabourin, president of the Petawawa Civic Centre Fundraising Committee. “They worked tirelessly and out of that came the committee.”

This past month, a new executive was sworn-in for the next two years. Joining Sabourin is vice-president Chrissy Jolicoeur, treasurer Heather Liberty, entertainment chairwoman Lesley Buckingham, scheduling chairman Steve Recoskie and risk manager trainer Pat Mons. Ed Chow will remain on the executive as past-president. Sabourin said the executive will soon meet to map out the benchmarks they want to reach during their tenure.

“We will be discussing in the not-too-distant future what are goals will be for the next year,” she said. “I certainly have some thoughts on that as do many of the members.”

Many of the enhancements at the Civic Centre over the past few years are largely thanks to contributions from the fundraising committee. The committee has provided funding to purchase 650 seats for the arena and $75,000 for the splash pad. They have also supported the bike park and the Civitan playground.

“You can see the mark of fundraising throughout the entire property of the Civic Centre,” added Sabourin. “That is pretty exciting and something to be proud of.”

