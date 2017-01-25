U18 AAA Pembroke Lumber Kings win two in a row

The U18 AAA Pembroke Lumber Kings have turned things around and are enjoying a two-game winning streak.

On Saturday afternoon in Cornwall, the Kings beat the Kemptville U18 AAA 73’s 6-1.

Quinn Van Hoof led the offence for the Kings with a pair of goals including the eventual game winner late in the first and a power-play marker early in the third period. Assisting on the goals were Brady Egan and Dylan Pudrycki respectively.

Jared Campitelli got things rolling for Pembroke when he got the Kings on the board with the help of John Enright in the first.

Four minutes into the second, Pembroke’s leading scorer Noah Maika and Enright set up Lawson Leclaire to make it 3-1. In third, Nick Cuddy scored an empty-net goal with the help of Maika and Simon Rose added an unassisted marker to round out the scoring for the Kings.

Scoring the lone goal for Kemptville was Eric Conley.

In the games, Pembroke out shot Kemptville 34-26. Miikah Keeshig got the win, stopping 25 of those shots while Luke Cavallin stopped 28 of the 32 shots he faced in the 73’s net.

Kemptville was assessed six infractions for 12 minutes in penalties, while Pembroke had five minors for 10 penalty minutes. The Kings were 1-for-6 with the man advantage while the 73’s failed to capitalize on five power-play opportunities.

Pembroke followed the win up with a 2-1 victory over Brockville Monday night.

Rose got the Kings on the board less than two minutes into the game with the help of Cuddy and Maika.

The lead stood until Max Birnie beat Darian McTavish 8:45 into the third period to pull the Braves even. With less than five minutes to go in the game, Jesse Dick netted the winner for Pembroke with the assistance of Leclaire and Cuddy.

Tempers flared at the end of the game. Pembroke’s Jackson Norlock and Rose both received fighting majors and game misconducts while Norlock received an additional cross checking penalty and Rose received a second fight game misconduct. For the Braves, Matt Berry and Justin Jamer both received fighting majors and game misconducts while Jamer also received the second fight game misconduct.

Brockville was assessed a total of 48 minutes in penalties on nine infractions compared to 54 penalty minutes on 12 infractions for Pembroke.

The Kings held a narrow margin in shots at 24-22. McTavish stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced while Brockville’s Thomas Cook made 22 saves on 24 shots.

