City budget up 1.89 per cent

Pembroke ratepayers won’t be hit quite as hard in the pocketbook as first thought, due to some cuts in the operations budget.

On Thursday, the finance committee approved the 2017 municipal budget, which will raise a tax levy of $19.97 million needed to keep the city going, an amount down 2.16 per cent from last year.

To raise that, the city’s tax rate will need to creep up 0.48 per cent, which is less than the 2.69 per cent tax rate increase city staff were projecting would be needed to balance the bottom line. Water and sewer fees will be increasing five per cent from last year, from $406 for water and $661 for sewer in 2016 to $427 and $694 respectively this year.

Add in a $2 increase for garbage collection, from $165 to $167, and including everything, the average household (assessed at a median of $183,750) will be paying $4,384 or $80 more this year than in 2016. This is a combined change of 1.89 per cent.

To reach this amount, close to a zero tax rate, the finance committee voted to drop $440,000 from the capital budget in road resurfacing projects. Cut from consideration is Dunlop Street from Mackay to Maple ($110,000); Darcy Street from Christie to Doran ($190,000), Broadview Drive from Irving to Howe Streets ($140,000).

Coun. Andrew Plummer, who had suggested the cut as a way to drive the budget to a zero per cent increase, said city taxpayers cannot afford increases in their tax bills, especially as water and sewer rates were also climbing. Mayor Michael LeMay said similar things, stating he had serious reservations about the rising costs of water and sewer.

LeeAnn McIntyre, city treasurer, said she is not a fan of zero per cent increases, as they tend to put off what the municipality ends up paying anyway, but for a larger amount.

“ I saw what it did in the 1980s and 1990s,” she said. “This year, you have your zero per cent. The next year, you have to make up for it, plus the demands of the current year. These costs end up accumulating, and you end up facing a 12 per cent increase just to catch up.”

Coun. Les Scott said he was part of city council when they brought in a couple of zero per cent budgets, and ended up regretting it, as they found themselves presenting financial plans registering eight to nine per cent increases. However, he agrees they should do what they can to keep the budget as lean as possible.

“ A $440,000 cut is something we can live with,” he said, noting if they find out there is extra money left over later on in the year, perhaps one or two of those cut projects could be completed after all.

As for the water and sewer increases, Scott said these are necessary as the city still has a lot of waterworks to take care of, as well as an aging water treatment plant and sewer system, all of which is financed by water and sewer charges. He said it is prudent to start putting aside these dollars for the time when they need them.

McIntyre said next year there will be some assessment growth as the second of a four year MPAC phase in of a 7.75 per cent assessment rate will kick in, giving them modest increase of just under two per cent, which will make the 2018 budget a bit more manageable.

Despite the cuts to operations capital, the city still plans to get a lot done. They will proceed with the $1.2 million Indian River Bridge reconstruction project, located on Boundary Road, along with $20,000 in concrete repairs and $30,000 to replace the railing on the pedestrian bridge.

Terry Lapierre, the city’s CAO, said the bridge is a top priority project to get fixed up. He said once it is rehabilitated, only the Bennett Street bridge will be left to be repaired within the city. All the rest of the bridges are good for the next 40 years or so.

The only question with the bridge is its financing. The finance committee agreed to use money set aside for the reconstruction of Victoria Street to pay for the work, unless a $1.26 million grant comes through for the downtown street project. Then, the city will proceed with both, getting a debenture to cover the cost of the bridge.

Lapierre said the city should know by February or March whether the grant comes through or not.

The operations department will also be spending $600,000 on four road resurfacing projects staff will do – Pembroke Street West from Victoria to Christie Streets ($225,000); the Hincks Street triangle ($150,000); Clemow Avenue from Irving to Champlain Streets ($105,000); and Patricia Street from Chamberlain to Irving Streets.

Design work for two other street projects – Nelson Street ($250,000) and Albert Street ($105,000) – is also in the works.

This is also the year when the first real money is spent on the new fire hall. The city has $914,539 set aside, taken from the industrial lands sales reserve in 2016, and plans to debenture $3.2 million to get things going. Another $800,000 is to be spent in 2018 to finish the project off and relocate the fire department into its new home.

The city also plans to spend $340,000 on improvements and repairs to the Pembroke Memorial Centre, and $240,000 replacing three storage sheds at their River Road public works facility.

The budget will be presented to council at their meeting Feb. 21.