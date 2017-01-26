Frances Bean Cobain is Marc Jacobs' new muse

Frances Bean Cobain has been named the sole model for designer Marc Jacobs’ spring and summer 2017 collection.

The quirky New York-based fashion designer broke the exciting news on Wednesday, noting he has been a fan of Frances, the daughter of rockers Courtney Love and late Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain, since she was a baby.

“I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC,” Marc recalled on his Instagram account under a black and white photo of 24-year-old Cobain wearing a gorgeous, embellished lace dress he designed. “I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected.”

I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at... https://t.co/HkMmnsIt3G pic.twitter.com/Q55rkBhNeV — Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) January 25, 2017

Frances Bean Cobain stars in the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 ad campaign photographed by David Sims. pic.twitter.com/srfzYtO3TS — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) January 25, 2017

I am honored to have worked with such incredibly creative, inspiring people for this campaign. Thank you @themarcjacobs & David Sims https://t.co/a0x1fT5Cji — Frances Bean Cobain (@alka_seltzer666) January 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Jacobs’ longtime muse’s divorce battle with estranged husband Isaiah Silva is back in the headlines after she demanded the return of her father’s 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar.

Frances has filed legal papers asking a judge to help her get it back.

She claims Silva has been looking after the instrument her dad played during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged show since she filed for divorce, but her ex insists Frances gave it to him as a gift, and therefore it’s his to keep.