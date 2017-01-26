On a cold New Year’s Eve, festive revellers gathered at the town hall to observe this historic moment. Flanked by Sandra Campbell and Laurie Simpson, a proud Mayor Campbell took to the podium to read this proclamation: “Through the powers vested in me as Mayor and Chief Magistrate I do proclaim to all persons that at this hour of 12:01 a.m. on this, the first day of January, 1971, that the town of Pembroke is elevated to the position of a city and shall be known as the City of Pembroke.”

His former foe, MP Len Hopkins was on hand for the occasion. He read a message of congratulations from Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau who stated in his letter: “Your past is steeped in history and you can now look forward to new areas of achievement.

In his closing remarks, Angus Campbell, now the first mayor of the City of Pembroke, put his greatest political achievement into perspective: “The future of the City of Pembroke is bright and I say this without any fear of correction. We have much to accomplish but we have the people and the ability to help bring a better way of life to the newest city in the Dominion of Canada.”

Now in his second tenure as mayor of Pembroke, Angus Campbell wasted no time getting back to the business of governing. He had his signature achievement – taking Pembroke out of the County of Renfrew and elevating Pembroke to a city. But he wasn't about to rest on his laurels. Campbell held the line and reduced the tax rate. With council's co-operation, he increased commercial assessment by over half a million and acquired 14 acres in park land. The city also instituted an aggressive public buildings and roads improvement plan and passed a resolution officially enacting Armed Forces Day.

Despite these accomplishments, Angus Campbell found himself in a tight battle for re-election in the fall of 1971. In that campaign, he went up against alderman Henry Brown (and my old principal at Pembroke Senior Public School PSPS) and former councillor Frank Lafrance. When the ballots were counted on election night, the incumbent mayor reclaimed his seat with a 223-vote margin over Brown.

It was the closest Campbell had come to defeat since entering municipal politics more than 11 years before. This was also a gruelling battle for little gain in the end. While Campbell narrowly won his fifth term, it was to be a shortened mandate in any event. In order to fall in line with the school board elections due in December 1972, city council decided it would send residents back to the polls in 12 months time.

Campbell was determined to get a lot done before the next election. Early in the new year, however, Pembroke city council captured national headlines after passing a motion calling for the capital of Canada to move from Ottawa to Pembroke. It was meant as a gesture of fun proposed by Kiwanis Club president Roy Wilson, who was at council chambers to mark the club's 50th anniversary. In his speech, Wilson said the Ottawa Valley would be a great place for the prime minister of the day, Pierre Trudeau, to bring his son (yes, our current prime minister Justin Trudeau). Wilson asked for the motion to attract attention to Pembroke. The story prompted national headlines with newspaper editorial cartoonists depicting Campbell carrying the parliament buildings on his shoulders as he heads back to Pembroke.

While Campbell continued to pursue an industrial park, the city did score a major commercial deal that led to the construction of the Pembroke Mall. The $4 million project, by Juno Developments, was to bring with it four major stores over 50,000 square feet along with 400 full-time jobs. Council also attracted the Woolworths department store to the downtown (today it is the Giant Tiger location).

The Pembroke Kinsmen Club also turned over the Kinsmen pool on Herbert Street. Council also began negotiations with the Ontario Housing Corporation for more public housing units on Lea Street and spent $34,000 on major renovations on the Pembroke Memorial Centre. That summer, Campbell had the honour of hosting the soldiers from CFB Petawawa on July 1 when he presented the base's commander with the official Freedom of the City.

As the election approached that autumn, Campbell stunned the city by announcing he would not run for re-election. George Abdallah would ultimately succeed him as the city's second mayor.

“I like being mayor,” Campbell said one night to close out a council meeting. “I like the challenge but I have decided to lay down the gavel. I say thank you to the people of Pembroke and promise to serve out my term with the same tireless effort and zeal that I have always shown.”

Campbell went back to his accounting and administration business which employed 14 people. Campbell and his wife, Janet, purchased a former schoolhouse at the corner of Airport Road and Doran Street where they moved the business, now named Upper Canada Business Administrators Limited. He also engaged in his passion for farming out at his ranch in Petawawa Township. He eventually built a greenhouse onto the house so he could garden as a hobby. However, when his doctor told him to cut back, he sold the accounting business to his two junior partners to become a full-time farmer.

“Trouble is I'm a workaholic,” he once said in an interview. “I just can't sit around doing nothing.”

The farm expanded with the addition of a 30,000 cubic foot vegetable storage house which allowed Campbell to sell produce all-year round. The farm operations were incorporated as “Gourmet Farms Limited” which grossed $200,000 in sales in one year. His adeptness in agriculture earned him a trophy at the International Plowing Match.

While business was good, Campbell was eager to get back into the political ring but it wasn't city hall that attracted his attention. In 1976, he let his name stand for president of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Association as Alan Eagleson was stepping down from that position. To make his case to party members, he undertook a whirlwind 10-day tour of the province, along with veteran newsman Art Gallagher and Mernie Blakney. Although the Big Blue Machine held power in Queen's Park under Premier Bill Davis, Campbell felt the party was losing touch with the common people.

“Our grass roots have withered and died from lack of attention – this has to change,” he told supporters as he logged 4,000 miles by airplane making 29 stops. “Things have to be shaken up down here and I'm just the guy to do that.”

Campbell eventually lost to Sault Ste. Marie lawyer Gerald “Geri” Nori (although Pembroke's Del O'Brien was named the party's treasurer at the same party convention). Later that year, he attempted another comeback seeking the mayoralty once more. However, incumbent Henry Brown out-polled Campbell by more than 1,200 votes.

The former mayor returned to his farming business which was growing. In particular, the operation began specializing in strawberry and raspberry crops. Some years, the harvest was as lucrative as 250,000 strawberry plants and 55,000 raspberry canes. The farm also added a gift shop, cheese factory outlet and home baking store.

When the province moved forward with the construction of the bypass that would run from Meath Hill to west of Petawawa, Campbell was embroiled in controversy once more. In June 1979, the Progressive Conservative government announced they were closing Black Bay Road to facilitate the building of the bypass. The closure meant there would be no access to the farm or the greenhouse forcing locals to use a gravel road detour 16 kilometres away.

Taking matters into their own hands, Campbell and his neighbours, including some of the 100 Black Bay residents now cut off by the decision, protested the closure. The former mayor even carried an old rifle at the road closing sign in a tense confrontation with Ministry of Transportation employees. The incident became known as “The Battle of Black Bay Road.”

Campbell also wrote to Queen's Park including the minister of transportation, James Snow, and the premier. The situation was resolved when Premier Davis called Campbell personally. Snow later showed up at Campbell's Black Bay home to speak with him. The protest ended with the road being reopened for the summer season. The following spring the road was reopened permanently.

“Who else would have the nerve to meet a minister of the Crown on a public highway and greet him with a shotgun? Granted it was too rusty to fire but the minister didn't know that,” legendary Pembroke Observer publisher Bill Higginson wrote later.

In November 1980, Campbell made his return to city hall finally beating Brown to reclaim the mayor's chair. Much had been done in his absence. Brown presided over the development of a new marina, a public hall, the bypass and the construction of the Pembroke and Area Community Centre, commonly known as “Pem Ice II.” The fiscal shape of the city was the central issue in the campaign.

Beginning his third tenure as mayor, Campbell pledged to freeze city council honoraria and meet with the Ontario Municipal Board to discuss Pembroke's borrowing limit. He also sought to open up the Ottawa River to tourist boat traffic that was blocked by the Rapides-des-Joachims hydro-electric dam and other power projects. He also championed for low rental affordable public housing in the west end.

Campbell secured close to $20 million from the federal and provincial governments to build a water filtration plant and expansion to the sewage plant. He and city council also worked hard to attract more businesses including Irving Oil and Melitta International. Two years later, Campbell was acclaimed.

In his seventh term, Campbell made development a top priority. He also took an active role in hosting businessmen when they came to check out the city as a possible destination. This included a group of 33 German investors. Pembroke also made the short list of the Comfort Inn franchise, who decided to establish a new Journey's End motel in the city.

The mayor suffered a disasterous fire at the farm on Feb. 12, 1983 which destroyed their barn and office. It was a terrible shock to the family as they lost much to the blaze but eventually they rebuilt. By year's end, Campbell enjoyed one bright light as he watched his son, Alex Campbell, elected to Petawawa Township council. Alex would serve on council for the next 12 years.

He also presided over the official ribbon cutting of the street named after him: “Angus Campbell Drive” which would eventually link Bell Street and the east end with the Pembroke Mall. On Oct. 4, 1984, the mayor was on hand for what would go down as his second signature accomplishment – the opeing of the city's new industrial park. He coined the milestone, “the greatest day in Pembroke's life.”

While Campbell's almost one-man show style of attracting business was paying dividends, he and council came under criticism for conducting too much of the city's affairs behind closed doors. During the contentious municipal election of 1985, Campbell defended his record in a tough fight against Brian Adam who campaigned that it was “time for a new order, new energy, and new leader.”

The response was pure Angus Campbell: “A leader must lead, not be led.”

The incumbent mayor was asking the people not to change the team just as so many big developments were on the horizon. However, would the people listen and once more send 'Big Gus' back to city hall?

Next column: The mayor of all the people bids farewell

SChase@postmedia.com