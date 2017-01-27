Pembroke now has one more accommodation option for visitors to choose from.

The city’s former Travelodge Hotel has been re-branded and reopened as the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.

After the Travelodge Hotel unceremoniously closed its doors on March 31, 2016, the building was vacated with all traces of Travelodge wiped away and more than 20 people were left without work.

It wasn’t until eight months later – this past November – that the building was brought back to life under new branding and ownership.

The new Clarion Hotel is owned by Pembroke’s Dev Patel and under the management of Lori Lauzon who formerly managed the Travelodge Hotel.

Of the 21 staff members, 10 of them – including Lauzon – are former Travelodge staff members who happily accepted their new positions offered to them by Patel.

“The new owner was very welcoming to bring back most of the old staff and that was one of his goals. It’s nice to be back and nice to see everyone working together again. It’s also great to have the new people who have come on board because they’re fresh faces with new ideas,” said Lauzon. “The new ownership also provides a new and different feel which going forward will be a positive thing.”

On Nov. 12, the hotel opened its doors and rooms quickly started being booked up as former Travelodge guests were pleased to hear the good news and eagerly hopped back on board.

“A lot of our former clients are very happy that we're back you know we've had quite a few meetings and bookings from companies that have booked with us before and it's been really good,” said Lauzon.

By Nov. 21, the hotel’s restaurant – Bistro 900 – began serving guests with its new and refined menu.

“We have a new chef, new kitchen staff and new menu at Bistro 900. So it’s a whole new adventure for them and I give them credit because they picked up an old menu and worked with it to quickly turn it around because we opened on a very short timeline,” said Lauzon. “We now have a new menu launch which is pretty exciting and our new chef is pretty happy about it.”

One month later, on Dec. 21, the hotel celebrated its online re-branding as Clarion.

“We basically started from zero and got it to where it was and we were open and fully operational by Christmas,” said Lauzon.

Guests have access to a pool and exercise facility, the Bistro 900 restaurant and lounge, and a banquet hall which can be booked for weddings and other formal and corporate events.

“There's not a whole lot of difference in the building itself because everything was here already, but it's a really nice building and they've done a great job of renovating it,” said Lauzon. “It's a one stop shop where they can book their guest rooms, they can do their catering and book the banquet hall. I’ve developed some good relationships with decorators, DJs and photographers so it's nice to work together with them and it brings a little bit more to the community with a few more choices.”

Community members are also invited to use the exercise and pool facility for which they can apply for a membership.

“At Travelodge we used to have a drop in fee for the pool facility but we never sold a membership where they could come anytime they want. Now at Clarion, we do memberships for them so that’s something new and it's nice to be able to offer that to the community. The hours are also really flexible because we open from 6:30am until 10:30pm,” said Lauzon.

On Feb. 11, the community is invited to attend the Clarion Hotel’s official grand opening ceremony.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the owner and staff, tour the entire facility and ask questions.

Whitewater Brewing Company will be on hand to provide beer tasting and the Bistro 900 menu options will be available for sampling.

“The staff that is here is pretty proud to reopen and happy with what we've done,” said Lauzon. “We’re all looking forward to the official grand opening and encourage everyone to come out.”

