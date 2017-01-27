Fighting for the homeless

They are working hard to bring some warmth to the coldest night of the year.

Family and Children’s Services of Renfrew County and The Grind in Pembroke have joined forces to raise funds and awareness of the problem of homelessness across the county by hosting The Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 25, 2017. The walkathon is being held in more than 110 cities across Canada, where teams raise money to fight homelessness, then choose to walk a 2 km, 5 km or 10 km route through their community.

In Pembroke, that walk begins and ends at the Pembroke Legion, where hot chili and entertainment await participants. The goal is to raise $40,000 for The Grind Refuge and the Renfrew County Safe Shelter for Youth.

Dave Studham, steering committee chairman for the local event, said the two agencies decided to do this together as both rely on donations to make sure these programs keep operating. He said the Safe Shelter for Youth is not core funded, so FCS must rely on fund raising and donations to cover its costs, while The Grind always needs support from the community.

OPP Constable Jerry Novack, The Grind director, said homelessness isn’t just a big city problem but exists right here in our backyard. He said on any given night, at least 30 youth are homeless in Renfrew County, and many agencies do not have the resources to deal with it, whether to provide emergency shelter or programs to help get them off the streets.

“This is a community issue we’re all working to deal with,” he said, noting since The Grind opened up its shelter before Christmas, they have had four people stay and were able to help. He added the shelter will have its official opening Feb. 17.

This is why the Coldest Night of the Year event is so important, he said, as it raises money to help, and educates people on the presence of homelessness in Pembroke and the county.

The event has received its first big donation from Petawawa Toyota, which presented the organizing committee $6,000. The car dealership is also entering a team into the event.

Studham said to date, 24 teams have registered, comprising of 100 walkers. He said they are hoping to get as many people participating as possible, and not just as part of teams, but as volunteers as well.

There is a $25 registration fee to take part, but that will be waived if one fundraises. Someone 18 years and up needs to bring in $150 in pledges, those between 13 and 17 can take part with $75 in pledges and kids 12 and under take part free, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year will meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 to begin their walk. The Legion will serve as the finish line. One can register online at coldestnightoftheyear.org or with Katrina Mask at the Grind Coffee House at 613-631-0201. You can also contact Dave Henderson at 613-735-6866 ext. 4041.

