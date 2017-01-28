Iranian nominee may miss Oscars due to Trump ban

Asghar Farhadi, the first Iranian to ever win an Academy Award, may be barred from attending this year’s Oscar celebration.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s 90-day ban on travellers who hold passports from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — will affect the filmmaker, whose movie The Salesman has been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

The female star of The Salesman, actress Taraneh Alidoosti, has already said she would boycott the awards show to protest Trump’s new immigration policies.

In The Salesman, Alidoosti and co-star Shahab Hosseini play a married couple, both amateur actors, who are appearing together in a production of Death Of A Salesman. Their place in Tehran is falling down, so they go to stay in some woman’s apartment — and when a man from that woman’s past turns up, our young couple find their lives starting to unravel.

The movie, which opens in Canada on Friday, is about ordinary family life (and shame and vengeance) in Iran. Farhadi wrote, directed and produced The Salesman, just as he did his 2011 movie, A Separation. That film won Best Foreign Language Film of the year, and Farhadi was also Oscar-nominated for writing it.

Although Farhadi is expected to make an official announcement about the situation, Trita Parsi, president of the National Iranian American Council, has said that Farhadi will not be let into the U.S. for the Oscars.

In the early hours of Saturday, Parsi tweeted, “Confirmed: Iran’s Asghar Farhadi won’t be let into the US to attend Oscar’s. He’s nominated for best foreign language film #MuslimBan.”

