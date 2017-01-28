M.A.I.D. on Earth but not in heaven

As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts higher than your thoughts. - THE BIBLE, Isaiah 55:9

Many years ago a wise old friend of mine, one who adamantly believed in the sanctity of human life said to me, “Eric, mark my words, we are aborting babies at the beginning of life here in Canada today to the tune of more than 100,000 per year. Someday, the taking of innocent life will switch to the other end of the spectrum and they will take the lives of the elderly.” There was a prophetic solemnity about my friend’s words and they registered deeply on my heart, and I’ve never forgotten them.

It was years later at an annual Pro-Life banquet that I heard a well-informed eloquent speaker address the subject of euthanasia. He said in his remarks, “The day will come when the health-care costs of keeping older folks alive here in Canada will be significantly high, and in light of the drain on the national budget euthanasia will be considered to be a politically viable option.”

I knew the speaker who spoke these words to be a well-balanced individual, a man of wisdom, not prone to making outlandish comments that had not been well researched, and when I first heard them I thought, “Wow, could that really happen in our society? Is it conceivable that we could we find ourselves in a ‘Hitleresque’ society where we would consider it politically expedient to get rid of those who are burdening our health-care system?”

Imagine my surprise this week when I read a front page article in The Ottawa Citizen by Sharon Kirkey entitled “Euthanasia may save $139 million, study says.” Kirkey’s article drew from information contained in two reports in the current issue of the Canadian Medical Association Journal, one, the “Cost Analysis of Medical Assistance in Dying, (M.A.I.D.)” by Aaron J. Trachtenberg and Braden Manns, both medical doctors, and the other “Medical Aid In Dying: What Matters Most?” by Peter Tanuseputro, an Ottawa physician.

Early on in her article Kirkey says, “The study’s authors go to pains to state they aren’t suggesting people be voluntarily euthanized to save,” but they go on to say as she states that “as death approaches health-care costs increase dramatically in the final months.” For instance here in Canada, health-care costs for 2016 were projected to be about $228 billion. Add to that figure further data from 2015 that indicated that out of a population of 35.8 million 5,780,900 of us Canadians are over the age of 65, which equates to 16.1 percent, and that age factor is a clear indication that this demographic group will require proportionately more health care than other age groups.

Add to that information the findings of a recent Ontario study which discovered that it costs about $14,000 to attend to a person’s total health-care needs during the last 30 days of their life. The authors of the study estimate that Medical Assistance in Dying, or assisted suicide costs, range somewhere between $269 and $756. It is difficult not to notice the comparison in the cost of dying, isn’t it?

For sure in the days ahead a significant portion of our annual health care budget will be taken up by an increasing senior’s demographic. What if the prognosis in a person say aged 70 is totally negative, and their lifespan is critically limited to months, but they need the health care that they can only receive in a hospital. What if the costs are $14,000 a month? Would it somehow be suggested to the patient that they should entertain M.A.I.D.? Is it conceivable that we could come to the day in our nation when the cost of keeping you alive is simply too much of a drain on the health-care budget, and the expedient cost-saving thing to do would be to talk you into M.A.I.D.? Says one of the report’s authors, Dr. Peter Tanuseputro, “The very notion of costing end-of-life care and estimating savings with M.A.I.D. is a bitter ethical quandary for some.”

The tragedy of course in our nation is now that Bill C-14, the bill that grants a person the right to Medical Assistance in Dying, has passed into law, so we cannot ignore the imminent possibility that the vulnerable elderly may be coerced into euthanasia or assisted suicide, and not only the elderly, but those who are alone, those who suffer from mental illness and those with disabilities. And the rationale behind such coercion may well be one day, “You are costing the country too much money, and your health isn’t going to improve anyway, so why not?”

M.A.I.D. is clearly the creation of man’s wisdom, but it is not God’s. The wisdom that is not of this earth but is from heaven considers every life to be sacred. Every life has value whatever the state of health, because every life is the creation of God. God forbid that a person’s right to life here in our nation should be determined by how much it is costing to keep them alive. Such wisdom is from the very pit of Hell, it is not, and I repeat, it is not from heaven!