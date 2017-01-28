PLK downed by Kemptville 5-1

SMITHS FALLS – It was an afternoon matinee game the Pembroke Lumber Kings would probably want to forget.

On Saturday, the Smiths Falls Youth Arena hosted the Central Canada Hockey League match up between the Kings and the Kemptville 73’s, and it turned out badly for the PLK, losing 5-1.

Kemptville out shot the Kings 48-17, and it was only a third period goal by Peter Falivena, with assists by James Buckley and Luka Marinic, which prevented Pembroke from being kept off the scoreboard completely.

The few times the Kings got shots on the net they were thwarted by Nicholas Hodgins, who stopped 16 attempts on Kemptville’s net.

Jake Smith made 35 saves for the Kings, while Ryan Glander made another eight saves after taking his place in goal.

Neither team’s power play made a difference, with Pembroke going scoreless in the four times they had the man advantage, while Kemptville didn’t produce in five power plays.

The Kings fell behind early, finding themselves lagging 3-0 by the end of the first period, a hole they found impossible to crawl out. After a scoreless second period, Kemptville added two more goals in the third to secure the victory, while Falivena spoiled Hodgins’ shutout.

Bobby Dow scored twice for Kemptville, while Noah Rowe, Victor Tracy and Derek Osik scored singles. Jake Gaudet picked up two assists, with others earned by Tyler Beauparlant, Neal Samanski, Adam Alavi, Nicholas Bissonnette, Tyson Kirkby, Liam Hunter and Jack A. York.

Kemptville’s Dow and Gaudet were named the game’s first and second star respectively, while Pembroke’s Buckley received the nod for the third star.

The Lumber Kings hit the ice Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. There they will face the Hawkesbury Hawks.

