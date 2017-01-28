SnoSpree opens Feb. 1

Winter getting you down?

Why not chase away the blues with the help of Pembroke’s SnoSpree winter carnival?

SnoSpree starts Wednesday, Feb. 1 with two free public skates at the Pembroke Memorial Centre from

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for adults and seniors and 11 a.m. to noon for parents and tots.

At noon at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre is the Seniors that Sizzle program. This time, they will learn to Face the Facebook – What you need to know about social media. A free catered lunch will be served. Call 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 to register.

On Thursday, Feb. 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller St., is the Soup Sensations contest. Cast your ballot for your favourite soup. Door prizes, silent auction and local entertainment available. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for young people six to 12 yrs. There are two servings: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Proceeds in support of First Step Options.

At the Kiwanis Field House at Riverside Park, the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke is hosting a Paint Night from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sit back, relax and enjoy an evening of painting. Tickets are $50 each. To purchase tickets call 613-732-3621.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Rotary Club of Pembroke Skating Party is being held at Rotary Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy hot dogs, drinks, face painting, games, prizes and music!

Over at the Kinsmen Pool is a free public swim, running 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Children eight years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

At 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, the Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke is holding a SnoSpree Trivia Night. Cost is $15 per person/eight people maximum per team. Prizes, fun and cash bar. Must be 19+. Pre-registration required. Call 613-735-1933.

Free public skates will again be offered at the PMC from 10 a.m. (adults and seniors), 11 a.m. (parents and tots) and 7:25 p.m. to 8:35 p.m.

SnoSpree’s busiest day will be Saturday, Feb. 4.

Following the Pembroke Legion SnoSpree Family Breakfast, which takes place from from 9 a.m to noon, the main street will become a hockey arena from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the running of the second annual Downtown HockeySpree. It is a three-on-three format, competitive, with teams guaranteed two 20-minute games. Boys and girls welcome. Youth (10-14) $15/person, Open Division (15-34) and Old Timers Division (35+) $20/person. Free jersey for each registered participant! For more information contact Downtown Pembroke at 613-629-5555 to register.

At 11:30 a.m. at the Pembroke Marina Basin is the location for the Polar Bear Dip in support of the Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus. Minimum pledge $50 per participant. Call 613-735-6998 to register.

Over at Algonquin College Campus Gymnasium is SnoSpree Central, which runs from12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free family entertainment including balloon twisting, face painting, bounce house, magic, horse-drawn wagon rides, interactive activities and displays.

All day, people are encouraged to stop by the Pembroke Public Library for drop-in crafts and hot chocolate. Plus, the Lego Club and an afternoon movie will begin at 2 p.m.

Another free public swim will be held at the Kinsmen Pool from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children eight years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

At 6 p.m., Festival Hall hosts the free SnoSpree Family Movie Night. The feature is Trolls. Film is rated G in association with the Ontario Film Review Board. Cash canteen will be available.

That same evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Pembroke Legion is the Mardi Gras dinner/dance, which is a fundraiser for I Can Play Too Fund helping Renfrew County kids. Cost is $60 per person, charitable tax receipt available.

Over at the Pembroke Curling Centre from 8 p.m. to midnight is the Rockin’ the Snowflake Dance, with music by Auld Debt Band. Prizes and light lunch included. Tickets $15 each. Call 613-735-1554 to purchase tickets.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the traditional Knights of Columbus and Carefor Sliding Party will be held at the Mother House Sliding Hill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available.

Over at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Civitan Club of Pembroke is holding a free SnoSpree Kids Bingo for children 12 years and under.

SnoSpree wraps up at 6 p.m. with a Winter Fireworks show at the Pembroke Marina.

