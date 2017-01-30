At least five people have been killed and several others have injured after shots were fired in a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.

The president of the mosque told the Montreal Gazette he received a call around 8 p.m. saying there had been a shooting. He said people were at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec for regular evening prayers, and that anywhere from 60 to 100 people were in attendance.

"This is a terrible event," Mohamed Yangui said. "We're in a state of shock, I can't find words to describe it."

Yangui said five people were killed and many others injured. He said men, women and children attend evening prayers.

The mosque has about 5,000 members and is one of six in the Quebec City region.

Last June, worshippers at the same mosque discovered the severed head of a pig left in front of one of the doors, wrapped in cellophane with bows and ribbon, and a card that said “bonne appétit.”

Three weeks later, an Islamophobic letter titled "What is the most serious: a pig's head or a genocide" was distributed in the vicinity.

But Yangui said the mosque had not received any threats recently.

"We have a very good relationship with the neighbours, with the community," he said. "There's mutual respect — and now today we have this dramatic event."

The mosque has several video cameras and Yangui said their footage might be able to help with the police investigation.

So far, Quebec City police have not specified the number of victims.

Police spokesperson Étienne Doyon told a press briefing police received a first call around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, stating shots had been heard at the mosque.

He said two suspects had been arrested, but Doyon refused to provide further details.

Quebec City police confirmed deaths and injuries.

Le SPVQ confirme qu'il y a des dècès et des blessés,des suspects ont été arrêtés, plus de détails à venir. — SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) January 30, 2017

Friends and bystanders around the security parameter stood huddled in the cold, incredulous, unable to believe such violence could occur in Quebec City, a city with a notoriously low crime rate.

Ben Abdallah, who often prays at the Ste-Foy mosque, described the event as "catastrophic. We never thought ... but given the hateful speeches all around the planet, it can happen," he said.

Hamid Nadji had friends who were inside the mosque at the time of the shooting. He spoke to them afterward, and described the scene as "a carnage."

"From what we heard over the phone, one person had a weapon discharged in his face because he had wanted to jump on the man to stop him. And the three others died because they wanted to catch the man."

He said the assailant went into the mosque a first time, then left to recharge his weapon and came back a second, then a third time.

"Many of the people who lived through this fled their home countries to avoid such situations, because they lived through trauma and didn't want the same for their children."

Montreal police are stepping up patrols around any sites on the island that could be potential targets, a spokesperson told the Montreal Gazette late Sunday. A vigil has already been planned in Montreal on Monday.

Witnesses say about a dozen people were wounded and some reports state two of three suspected gunmen have been arrested.

A live video feed on a Facebook page of a mosque showed images of multiple police vehicles and yellow police tape.

Political leaders condemned the shooting.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard described it as "barbaric violence" and saying "the government is mobilized to ensure the security of the Quebec population."

— Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume said his city stands with the families of the victims and members of the mosque, and will support them through this "terrible ordeal that defies reason."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it as a "cowardly attack."

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo denounced the attack.

Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/825903925916266497

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said police in his city have increased patrols around mosques in the city.

Nos pensées vont aux gens de Québec et à la communauté musulmane. La police de Gatineau intensifiera sa présence auprès de nos mosquées. — M. Pedneaud-Jobin (@MPedneaudJobin) January 30, 2017

More to come.

Additional reporting by Caroline Plante of the Montreal Gazette