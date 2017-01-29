Rankin celebrates new rink

RANKIN – The Rankin Culture and Recreation Centre now has an outdoor rink to match.

On Saturday, members of the centre’s recreation association, along with North Algona Wilberforce council and Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski, took part in the official opening of the centre’s ice pad. The $232,000 structure, including concrete pad, rink boards and the like, was built over two years with money raised locally. Neither the province nor the federal government provided grants to assist.

Josh Verch, recreation association president, said they have about half of that price tag left to raise, which will be done through donations and fundraising events, such as proceeds from the Rankin Winter Carnival, which runs Feb. 5 to 12, a 1950s dance in April and others planned throughout the year.

During a brief ribbon cutting ceremony, held prior to a four-team hockey tournament held to properly break in the rink, Yakabuski said this was indeed a great day for Rankin. He said since that terrible day in 2005 when the community centre was destroyed by fire, the people of Rankin have been working hard to restore it.

“Out of the ashes came this beautiful facility,” he said, a $1.6 million building which opened in 2013. “Now at last, you have a rink to match it.”

The MPP described it as a labour of love.

“There is nothing more Canadian than an outdoor rink,” he said.

North Algona Wilberforce Mayor Deborah Farr concurred, saying she is impressed with the size of the ice surface, and the amount of work which went into creating it.

She encouraged everyone to keep supporting the rink project by backing its ongoing fundraising campaign.

Verch said he had to thank so many, from the volunteers who came out to help set up the pad to the many supporters of the project. He especially wanted to thank their project coordinator Peter Sauk for getting the project underway.

The outdoor rink wasn’t damaged in the 2005 fire, but had simply wore out with age.

“It was aged beyond repair,” Verch said.

The new rink has a concrete pad, reenforced with rebar laid every 12 inches, and a sealant on the surface to prevent water damage. It has permanent boards and steel posts to ensure the rink will stay standing for a long time.

Sauk said the rink is 75 feet wide by 200 feet long. He said it is more modern than the rink it is replacing. The rink is lighted, as Ontario Hydro gave the recreation centre funding five years ago to install new ones for night games.

Verch said they are all very proud of their new rink, and look forward to using it for years to come.

