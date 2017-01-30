Cabin Fever wraps up

PETAWAWA – Another Cabin Fever has come and gone.

Under grey skies, Petawawa’s annual winter carnival wrapped up this weekend, with a wide mix of events centred around the Petawawa Civic Centre, with Saturday the busiest.

Among the events is the popular snow-pitch tournament, which saw six teams battle their way through the snow drifts on the ball field to claim the title; the Petawawa Fire Department’s chili cook off, where five chili masters competed head-to-head with their old family recipes; and an outdoor family event of games and activities sponsored by the Greater Petawawa Civitan Club.

Saturday night was the time for stand up comedy, featuring Absoulte Comedy and hosted by Petawawa Minor Hockey, followed by a dance.

Sunday was quiet, with the Petawawa Presbyterian Church serving a pancake breakfast, plus a free family skate at the Civic Centre sponsored by Buske Office Equipment. Sunday evening was Civitan Bingo.

Colin Coyle, program coordinator, said overall, attendance was great for Cabin Fever, even as the weather was completely different from other years. The mix of cold and mild spells made some events tricky, but most went off with few hitches.

“ The comedy and trivia nights were all sold out, and the snow drags (which took place Jan. 21) were one of the busiest ever,” he said, with 130 racers taking part. Only the coming darkness forced the cancellation of the rest of the races.

Unfortunately, the mild weather meant the postponement of the polar bear dip to Feb. 19. Coyle said the ice had become too thin on the Catwalk Pool at Centennial Park to hold it for safety reasons.

He said the mild weather helped with outdoor activities for the kids, rather than keeping them cooped up inside.

“ It is nice to get them running around for a bit,” he said.

Winning the fifth annual chili cook off this year was Deon Hunt of the DND Fire Department. He said he had won it in its inaugural year, but had to wait until this year to reclaim the trophy.

Chrissy Jolicoeur, the snow-pitch convenor, said six teams participated in the tournament, which was played Saturday at the Petawawa Civic Centre. Each team was guaranteed two games, with the top four teams advancing to the finals.

The `A’ winners were the Pot Smokin Monkeys, with the `A’ runners up the Double Baggers.

The `B’ Winners were Pet-my-Wawa, with the `B’ runners up Sober and Trying.

Coyle thanked everyone for helping make Cabin Fever a success, from sponsors to all participants and especially the volunteers, who make events like Snow-Pitch happen.

“ This wouldn’t be the event it is without the volunteers,” he said.

