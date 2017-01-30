Fewer police calls in downtown Pembroke

While police have bolstered their presence in the downtown core to address property offences, drugs and mischief crimes, data shows fewer calls for service have come from that area.

The Pembroke Police Services Board received a report Thursday on the downtown core which was initiated after Inspector Mark Wolfe, commander of the Upper Ottawa Valley and Pembroke OPP detachments, requested a study into the calls of service for the area that had been generated by the Pembroke Business Improvement Area.

The data has showed, however, that a small amount of calls for service have directed officers into the core. According to statistics compiled by Const. Jack Gibson, the OPP responded to 6,273 calls between January and November 2016 in the city, 972 of which took place in the downtown.

Of those calls, 507 had to deal with drugs, mischief, assault, disturbing the peace, trespassing, liquor licence offences and incidents involving youth. Seventy eight calls took place in the downtown. For instance, there were 72 drug-related incidents last year, 14 of which occurred in the downtown. There were 12 separate drug incidents along Pembroke Street West involving 18 persons who had previous criminal records and were active in the drug sub-culture. There were no reported drug problems at the skateboard park on Lake Street.

“The majority of the drug problem is along Pembroke Street West,” explained Staff Sgt. Dean Duchrow.

The OPP completed 551.75 hours of foot patrols, 10.25 hours of bicycle patrols and 5,585.25 hours of vehicle patrols in the city, however, the data was unable to indicate how much of that time was spent downtown.

Duchrow explained that the drug culture in the downtown core can be attributed in part to the walking distance to the Methadone clinic, cheap rent, the presence of two pawn shops, two fast cash stores, five banks, a drug paraphernalia store, a bar and 15 restaurants. He said that in the downtown there is a large concentration of transient people with lots of parking, alcoves, alleys, apartments and rooms to conduct business.

“This is our transient population using these facilities sometimes not with the best intentions,” he said.

The study also showed that of 145 incidents of mischief in the city, 22 occurred in the downtown. There were only eight disturbance calls and five trespassing incidents in the downtown. Liquor Licence Act violations amounted to only seven. Of the 89 incidents involving youth, only 11 occurred in the downtown.

Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais, chairman of the board, welcomed the report saying it will combat the perception that law enforcement isn’t doing enough to show a presence in the area.

“It does answer the merchants and other individuals who are questioning if the police are doing enough,” said Gervais.

SChase@postmedia.com