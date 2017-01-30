Large crowds out for Cabin Fever Snow Drags
Large crowds of spectators and participants turned out for the 33rd edition of the Cabin Fever Snow Drags Saturday at the Pembroke and Area Airport.
The sharp sounds of snow machine engines stirred the air as a record number of riders from across Ontario and Quebec ripped down the track at breakneck speeds Saturday. Although green grass was breakthrough in some spots, the snow base was thick enough to handle the machines.
“This was probably one of the best years and a lot of new faces,” said event organizer Shawn Sack, who added there were never any major concerns that the mild weather would postpone matters. “The track was in decent shape.”
This was the third year that the races were held at the airport. There were 111 drivers and 623 entries with some competitors entering up to 12 classes. In the past two years, that number had been 80 drivers and 200 entries. Sack said positive word of mouth and social media has stirred up significant interest in the Cabin Fever races. Unfortunately the amount of participants meant that not all classes had a chance to run.
“We got off to a decent start but we just ran out of daylight,” said Sack.
Organizers will be looking at a different model for next year possibly stretching the snow drags to two days. If it is kept to one-day then the classes may get underway much earlier in the day.
Here are the first place finishers of the 2017 Cabin Fever Snow Drags:
JR-1 250 stock: Jacob Normandeau
JR-2 300 stock: Kaiden Brennan
JR-3 340 stock: Holden Godin
Ladies 0-600 Liquid: Stephanie Kuehl
Trail Studded 0-700: Ethan Poirier
Sno Pro Class 0-500: Peter Brenner
Mod 0-440: Ethan Poirier
Liquid 0-600: Lukas Macintosh
Mod 0-500: Peter Brenner
Trail Studded 0-500: Adam Sack
Liquid 0-800: Jamie Rioux
4stroke Class 0-1000: Nick Chupick
Mod 0-700: Luke Woodward
Trail studded 0-800: Krystle Sanders
Mod 0-600: Ethan Poirier
Trail Studded 0-900: Krystle Sanders
Liquid 0-900: Krystle Sanders
Mod 0-900: Ethan Poirier
Liquid 0-700: Lukas Macintosh
Trail Studded 0-600: Christopher Picard
Mod 0-800: Ethan Poirier
Open Mod: Ethan Poirier
SChase@postmedia.com