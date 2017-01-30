Large crowds out for Cabin Fever Snow Drags

PETAWAWA -

Large crowds of spectators and participants turned out for the 33rd edition of the Cabin Fever Snow Drags Saturday at the Pembroke and Area Airport.

The sharp sounds of snow machine engines stirred the air as a record number of riders from across Ontario and Quebec ripped down the track at breakneck speeds Saturday. Although green grass was breakthrough in some spots, the snow base was thick enough to handle the machines.

“This was probably one of the best years and a lot of new faces,” said event organizer Shawn Sack, who added there were never any major concerns that the mild weather would postpone matters. “The track was in decent shape.”

This was the third year that the races were held at the airport. There were 111 drivers and 623 entries with some competitors entering up to 12 classes. In the past two years, that number had been 80 drivers and 200 entries. Sack said positive word of mouth and social media has stirred up significant interest in the Cabin Fever races. Unfortunately the amount of participants meant that not all classes had a chance to run.

“We got off to a decent start but we just ran out of daylight,” said Sack.

Organizers will be looking at a different model for next year possibly stretching the snow drags to two days. If it is kept to one-day then the classes may get underway much earlier in the day.

Here are the first place finishers of the 2017 Cabin Fever Snow Drags:

JR-1 250 stock: Jacob Normandeau

JR-2 300 stock: Kaiden Brennan

JR-3 340 stock: Holden Godin

Ladies 0-600 Liquid: Stephanie Kuehl

Trail Studded 0-700: Ethan Poirier

Sno Pro Class 0-500: Peter Brenner

Mod 0-440: Ethan Poirier

Liquid 0-600: Lukas Macintosh

Mod 0-500: Peter Brenner

Trail Studded 0-500: Adam Sack

Liquid 0-800: Jamie Rioux

4stroke Class 0-1000: Nick Chupick

Mod 0-700: Luke Woodward

Trail studded 0-800: Krystle Sanders

Mod 0-600: Ethan Poirier

Trail Studded 0-900: Krystle Sanders

Liquid 0-900: Krystle Sanders

Mod 0-900: Ethan Poirier

Liquid 0-700: Lukas Macintosh

Trail Studded 0-600: Christopher Picard

Mod 0-800: Ethan Poirier

Open Mod: Ethan Poirier

