With the Liberal government banning the random stopping of citizens by police, known as carding, members of the Pembroke detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police will have new protocals they will have to follow.

Police will have to inform people that they don’t have to provide identifying information under new regulations imposed by the province. As of Jan. 1, race is prohibited for being any part of an officer’s reason for attempting to collect someone’s identifying information.

The Pembroke Police Services Police received a briefing from Detective Constable Cosmo Longo about Regulation 58/16, the so-called “Collection of identifying information In Certain Circumstances – Prohibition and Duties” regulation added to the Police Services Act. These new rules are intended to ensure that police-public interactions are conducted without discrimination or bias. They arouse after criticism in some of the province’s major cities surrounding the practice of “carding” or “street checks” - a term used when a police officer fills out his “card” with information obtained through questioning.

“This was created in the spirit of a larger municipality, like Toronto, where there are many more racial minorities,” said Longo. “There were obviously elements of racism whether it was implicit or known bias that would occur in larger municipalities.”

Police must tell people they have a right not to talk with them, and refusing to co-operate or walking away cannot then be used as reasons to compel information. However, this does not stop officers from observing a suspect, responding to a call of service, enforcing a bylaw or provincial statute, investigating a crime or canvassing for information, arresting a suspect, carrying out a lawful detention or investigative detention, conducting undercover or covert operations, or executing a warrant.

The officer, however, must be able to justify his actions under three criteria when speaking with the individual: are they inquiring into past or future offences, are they inquiring into suspicious activities to detect offences; and are they gathering information for intelligence purposes. If race is one of the factors that requires the officer to gain information, he or she must answer whether they are seeking a particular individual, does their race form part of the description of the suspect and do they have any additional information, such as height, weight, hair colour, associates, behaviour or vehicle type.

“This doesn’t stop us from talking to people on the street,” added Longo. “We’re trying to hammer home to officers in this area is don’t let this effect the way you deal with the public and the way you do your investigations. You can still turn over stones. You can go talk to people. You have your police instincts still.”

Under the new regulations, officers must offer a written record of any interactions with the public, including their name and badge number, along with information on how to contact the independent police review director.

All identifying information collected by officers will have to be submitted within 30 days for review by the local chief of police. At least once a year, detachment commanders will have to conduct a detailed review of a random sample of entries in their database to verify the information was collected in compliance with the regulation.

Detachment commanders must also issue an annual public report on the number of attempted collections of personal information, the sex, age and race of the individuals stopped, and the neighbourhoods where the information was collected.

SChase@postmedia.com