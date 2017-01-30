PLK fall behind Hawks 3-1

A third period comeback by the Hawkesbury Hawks handed the Pembroke Lumber Kings a 3-1 loss at the Pembroke Memorial Centre Sunday.

It was a tough one to watch for the home crowd, after the game had started out so promisingly.

Following a scoreless first period, the Kings got on the scoreboard early in the second after Taylor Egan beat goalie Matthew Chan in Hawkesbury’s net, with Salim Mahi-Beaudry and Matthew Barnaby picking up the assists.

This was followed by James Buckley’s unsuccessful penalty shot at 13:12 in the period, which would have put the Kings up 2-0.

Instead, Hawkesbury came back in the third period, with two goals in three minutes to take the lead.

First, Aiden Casey scored to tie things up, with Brett Everson and Tyler Cooper receiving assists on the play, followed by Chris Smith, who made it a 2-1 game with the assistance of Charles Levesque and Cooper Sande.

Pembroke pulled their goalie near the end of the period in an effort to even things up with the extra attacker. But within moments, Hawkesbury’s Jacob Drobczyk scored on the empty net to make it 3-1, effectively ending the game. Colin Stevens and Chris Smith received assists on the play.

Hawks netminder Chan thwarted Pembroke’ efforts by blocking 19 of 20 shots sent his way, while Ryan Glander stopped 21 of 23 shots directed at the net while he was in it for the Lumber Kings.

Pembroke’s power play didn’t produce anything during the one time it came into effect, while Hawkesbury remained scoreless in the two times it enjoyed the man advantage/

Hawkesbury’s Smith was named the game’s first star based on his one goal, one assist performance, while Hawk goalie Chan was named the second star.

Pembroke’s Jacob Kamps received the third game star.

The Kings hit the road for their next two games, visiting Cornwall Feb. 2 and Brockville Feb. 3 – game times for both start at 7:30 p.m. Next Sunday, Feb. 5, the Kings host Carleton Place for a 3 p.m. matinee game at the PMC.

