Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) has been recognized for its commitment to saving and enhancing lives through organ and tissue donation.

On Jan. 26, The Trillium Gift of Life Network presented PRH with a hospital achievement award for its dedication to organ and tissue donation in Ontario.

PRH was presented with the Provincial Routine Notification Rate Award for maintaining a 100 per cent routine notification rate throughout 2015-2016.

Routine notification is the rate at which hospitals notify Trillium Gift of Life Network when a patient has died and that there may be potential for organ and/or tissue donation.

Without this critical first step of routine notification, precious life-saving opportunities are lost.

“There are 1,500 people in Ontario waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and every three days someone dies waiting,” said Trillium Gift of Life Network’s Director of Hospital Programs Karen Johnson. “Right now, every day, we are spending millions of dollars buying tissue from the U.S. so every call that comes in from a hospital can help to enhance lives. One organ donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of 75 more through the gift of tissue. When families know what their loved one wanted they almost always move forward with donation. Together, we want to ensure that families are given the opportunity to save lives through organ and tissue donation.”

For the year 2015-2016, PRH was one of only three hospitals across the province – along with the Ottawa Heart Institute and Georgian Bay General Hospital – that met the 100 per cent routine notification target.

“The success of organ and tissue donation in Ontario relies on the hard work and dedication of our hospital partners,” said Johnson. “Routine notification is so important because without the staff placing that call, the opportunity for donation is lost.”

A special ceremony was held at the Pembroke Regional Hospital's cafeteria during which Johnson gave a speech in which she honoured the hospital’s significant achievement before presenting PRH with the award.

“You have always taken ownership of your donation program and you strive to be the best that you can be,” said Johnson. “On behalf of Trillium Gift of Life Network and all of our organ and tissue recipients, a sincere thank you to all of you for what you have done and what you will continue to do to help make donation a reality for those that are waiting. Your dedication and excellence is helping to not only save lives but it provides hope and inspiration to those that you work with and those that are in your community. Congratulations to each of you and keep up this excellent work.”

PRH Vice-President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Executive Francois Lemaire humbly accepted the award on behalf of PRH and expressed his pride in his team for putting forth immense dedication and effort in order to achieve the 100 per cent target.

“I think our program’s success was brought about through our staff knowing that they could make a difference by just making a phone call – no more than that. Our staff were engaged in the process and that's why it worked so well,” said Lemaire. “It shows that when we believe in something, we strive to do our best and we keep going until we achieve it.”

Currently, for the first two quarters of 2016-2017, PRH is once again sitting at a 100 per cent routine notification rate.

If they maintain that rate, they have an opportunity of obtaining the Provincial Benchmark for Routine Notification Rate Award a second year in a row.

Individuals can register their consent for organ and tissue donation at www.BeADonor.ca

Donation and transplant statistics are available by hospital at www.giftoflife.on.ca/en/publicreporting.htm

cip@postmedia.com