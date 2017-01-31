RCDSB says goodbye to Clarke

The Renfrew County District School Board has said goodbye to its director of education.

On Tuesday, Roger Clarke attended his last school board meeting, retiring after 33 years of service to the board, eight of those as education director.

As the meeting got underway, the entire staff and board members gave him a standing ovation, a prelude for the personal and heartfelt farewell he would receive throughout the evening.

In an emotional address, Clarke said he has been reflecting on his many years with the school board.

“ The last few weeks have been filled with emotional highs and lows, and while I don’t regret my decision to retire, I know I will miss the work and this board,” he said.

Clarke said at the age of 16 he knew he wanted to be a teacher, and after a stint in Alberta he returned to Ontario to teach at Deep River’s Keys School and the Astrolabe program for gifted students. Later, he applied for the Intermediate Division Consultant position, spent 13 years as a principal, six years as a superintendent and finally eight years as education director.

He said thinking back over the past 33 years in Renfrew County, he thinks of three things – the people, the programs and progress.

“ I have no doubt we have amazing people in our organization and at every position within our organization,” Clarke said.

“ I have seen secretaries and office staff comfort students and staff when emotional crises confronts them. I have seen custodians work through their summer holidays and late into the evenings to ensure our schools are ready to receive students on the first day of school in September. I have seen principals and vice-principals work well into the evening trying to find a safe home for a student to go for the night.”

“ I have seen teachers teach brilliant lessons to multiple classes throughout the day and then board a bus with their team, only to arrive back at school and wait until after 10 p.m. until every student is safely picked up by their parents and guardians,” he continued. “I have seen school support counsellors, educational assistants and early childhood educators do miraculous work with students.”

Clarke said he believes everyone knows they have a great staff in the organization, and hopes the board will continue to let the staff know that.

“ When we invest in our people, the returns are immense,” he said.

Clarke said their education programs are second to none, and believes their students aren’t disadvantaged because of where they live.

“ Renfrew County has always been a leader in developing and creating new and innovative programs and I know that tradition will continue for many years to come,” he said.

“ I’ve visited our K classrooms and have seen the sheer delight on the faces of our early learners as they explore and discover something new for the first time. I’ve seen students in our Special Education programs develop confidence and new skills as they get the opportunity to work for the first time in our Summer Work Experience program, and I’ve seen students in our secondary technology programs demonstrate their exceptional skills at the Options Skilled Trade Fair.”

“ I’ve attended our Adult Education graduations and have been moved to tears hearing the obstacles our students have overcome to earn their high school diploma; and I’ve seen our Indigenous students find their voice in the curriculum,” Clarke said. “I’ve watched our students in our Core French, Extended French and French Immersion programs converse in a second language with proficiency and pride, and I’ve watched our students sing their hearts out in musicals and school performances.”

Clarke said through the hard work of their teachers, support staff, vice-principals and principals, and the superintendent team, they have seen increases in student achievement and well-being. As well as improvement in EQAO scores in reading, writing and math, Grade 9 math, Ontario Secondary School Literacy Tests and the graduation rates.

“ I’m proud that we have never lost sight of focusing on the whole student and a strong commitment to ensuring all students learn,” he said.

“ As I say goodbye to you tonight, I want to sat it has been a privilege and an honour to lead this organization,” Clarke said. “I’ve made lasting friendships through my work and I can hardly wait to see my granddaughter enter our school system in the years to come.”

RCDSB Chairwoman Wendy Hewitt said in your eight years as director, Clarke’s good humour and willingness to listen has helped to inspire and ultimately strengthen education in Renfrew County. She said no matter how difficult the decision they faced, their director always managed to bring opposing voices to a central point – that at the end of the day everyone wants the best for the student, something that went beyond test scores.

“ It has been a great honour and privilege to work alongside you in the pursuit of a creative, responsive and inclusive educational system for our youth,” she said. “You also have been more than a director to me, you have also been a mentor and a great friend. Even though you are retiring and leaving our board I know I can still depend on you as a great friend for advice when needed.”

Trustee Dave Shields said Clarke always made people and staff feel special. Trustee Bryon Morris said when he became education director, many within the board were happy as it was someone they recognized and respected as an educator, and as an even greater human being.

Trustee Marjorie Adam said Clarke was nothing but good for the school board, while Trustee David Kaiser said he can honestly say he is a much better person for working with him.

The board announced it has selected a new education director, Pino Buffone, currently with the Ottawa-Carleton School Board. He officially starts Feb. 21, and will sit in on his first board meeting Feb. 28.

SUhler@postmedia.com