RCDSB selects new ed. director

As the Renfrew County School Board bade farewell to Roger Clarke, they also announced his replacement.

On Tuesday evening, trustees with the Renfrew County District School Board announced the hiring of Pino Buffone as the new Director of Education. He is scheduled to begin his term on Feb. 21.

Clarke, his predecessor, attended his last meeting Jan. 31.

Wendy Hewitt, RCDSB chairwoman, said the board is excited to welcome Buffone to the RCDSB family.

“ He has the experience and vision necessary to lead us into the future,” she said.

Mr. Buffone is currently Superintendent of Instruction with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. He is responsible for the operation of a family of schools - 20 elementary schools and three secondary schools - as well as extended day programs, district-wide.

The process to identify and recruit a replacement began last fall when Clarke announced his retirement as education director. The board tasked a selection committee to work with a recruitment consultant to develop a list of candidates and conduct interviews. Buffone was selected after a thorough search that lasted four months.

“ Pino’s skills and perspective will ensure that RCDSB continues to be a place where curiosity, creativity, imagination and innovation are celebrated and students are engaged to explore and discover their own pathways to success,” Hewitt said. “He understands where we are and where we need to move toward as an organization.”

An educator since 1994, Buffone has served as a classroom teacher in the Western Quebec School Board and as a teacher, vice-principal, principal and supervisory officer in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

In addition, he has worked on secondment at the Education Quality and Accountability Office – an arm’s-length agency of the Ontario government responsible for provincial, national and international large-scale assessments –as an Education Officer, and subsequently, as co-ordinator of English-language Assessments.

He is currently chairman of the board of directors of the Eastern Ontario Staff Development Network and has served as a member of the board of directors for the Ottawa-Carleton Education Network as well as part-time academic staff, Faculty of Education –University of Ottawa, for the Teacher Education Program and Native Teacher Education Program.

“ I am both honoured and humbled to lead and serve as Director for the RCDSB,” said Director-designate Buffone. “I am eager to meet as many staff, students, parents and community partners as possible. I want to continue the important work of making the RCDSB a progressive, creative and outstanding educational organization for all of our students.”