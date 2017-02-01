Busy year for Pembroke FD

The Pembroke Fire Department was kept hopping in 2016, responding to 374 emergency incidents.

Out of those were nine significant structure fires including six residences, Cathedral Catholic School, Pembroke Legion and a student residence. Losses were approximately $3,261,000.

Incident responses ranged from extricating an “Amber Alert” victim in March to removing 10,000 honey bees from a light standard, to responding to over 20 calls during the violent thunderstorm in June.

The department also responded to eight vehicle extrication calls outside of city limits and two mutual aid incident involving a structure fire at the MDF plant in Laurentain Valley Township. Pembroke firefighters also responded to two water rescue incidents in 2016, including rescuing the operator of a boat which had caught fire, securing that scene until the boat eventually burnt out and the Canadian Coast Guard began recovery.

The department submitted its year-end report to city council last week. It was written by Fire Chief Dan Herback, and presented by Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais.

Throughout 2016, Chief Herback kept busy working on the new fire hall location, design, functionality and proposed construction. He also continued to work as the Renfrew County Mutual Aid Co-ordinator. The major issue during 2016 under mutual aid was communication concerns, as firefighters still have problems connecting to the police and ambulance services through their radios. Work is still continuing on an updated system compatible with emergency services throughout the county.

Other fire department activities are as follows:

- The fire department continued with an extensive Fire Prevention and Education Program including displays and demonstrations, inspections and enforcement of the Ontario Fire Code, with a focus on restaurants and multi-unit dwellings.

- They participated in The Ontario Fire Marshal’s “Swing into Summer Safety” program in conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays for the sixth consecutive year and The Twelve Days of Fire Safety Christmas Safety program in partnership with MY-FM Radio.

- The P.F.D. was awarded a $5,000 Project Assist grant through the Fire Marshal and Enbridge Gas with the funds going towards firefighter training textbooks and materials.

- The department held a successful Junior Firefighter March Break Program as well as a Fire Fighter for a Day contest during Fire Prevention Week.

- Chief Herback coordinated a highly successful Stop Texting Campaign together with the Renfrew County Fire Chief’s Association. All 10,000 Stop Texting magnets were distributed throughout the county and the P.F.D. conducted extrication demonstrations at all four Pembroke high schools and Algonquin College

- Approximately 16 Fire Hall Tours were conducted with over 600 visitors taking part and 25 fire safety talks and demonstrations were conducted at various locations throughout the city.

- A total of 970 inspections and consultations were completed on city businesses and residences. A total of 200 violations were identified and corrected.

- Approximately 93 fire drills were conducted in 2016 at various occupancies in the city. In addition, the Pembroke Fire Department continued to follow the O.F.M. directive to conduct fire drill scenarios, observations and fire safety inspections at all vulnerable occupancies within the city. This included all care occupancies, careand treatment occupancies and retirement homes for a total of 11 vulnerable occupancy drills which were performed at their lowest staffing levels.

- Fiddle Park coverage continued in 2016 with a fire safe event without any major incidents or property loss. This included approximately 670 RV Fire Safety inspections as well as 24 hour staffing of the Park throughout the weekend. There were more than $54 million dollars in value of vehicles and Recreational vehicles in the park during this week.

