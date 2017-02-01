Chalk River & Area Lions Club 37th Annual Winter Carnival this weekend
The bed races is an always popular event of the Chalk River winter carnival, as seen here in 2016. This year's carnival is set to roll Feb. 3-5.
The 37th annual Chalk River & Area Lions Winter Carnival is being held the weekend of Feb. 3 to 5. Come check the planned activities for this weekend.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, we will be holding our Weekly Bingo. There is a progressive jackpot each week with a chance to win $1,000. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Friday night features a ham and bean Supper (with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and roll as well as dessert). The cost is $10 for adults and children under 12 will cost $5.
Saturday is a full day of activities starting with the pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Our parade will take place starting at the Legion parking lot at 10:45 a.m. and travel to the Lions Club parking lot. If you wish to take part or for more information on the parade call Candace Boulanger at 613-401-7299 or Marcia Martin at 613-633-7622.
The Snowmobile Poker Run event is being run by North Renfrew Snowmobile Association. Call Bruce Boucher at 613-586-2355. The cost is $15 plus a carnival button. Registration is in the Lions Hall.
The IP Hockey Fun Day joins the Winter Carnival with some minor hockey starting at 9 a.m. at the outdoor rink. Come out and take part in the Obstacle Bed Race, the Log Sawing and Nail Driving contests. There is a Magic Show for the children by Stephen Anthony starting at 12:30 p.m.. The show is sponsored by the Town of Laurentian Hills.
There is Fortune Telling by Lucie on both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check the poster on details to make an appointment.
Saturday ends with the Absolute Comedy Show and Dance starting at 7 p.m. Music is being provided by the Ghost Town Cryers. Age of majority is required and a light lunch will be served. Tickets are on sale now at Raby’s Ultramar in Chalk River and at Pinecrest Florists in Deep River. The cost $15 each plus a $2 carnival button.
Sunday features a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Of course the annual Charlie Goyette Euchre Tournament will finish off the carnival starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. Registration is at 12:30 p.m.
Submitted by Eileen Burke