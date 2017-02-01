The 37th annual Chalk River & Area Lions Winter Carnival is being held the weekend of Feb. 3 to 5. Come check the planned activities for this weekend.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, we will be holding our Weekly Bingo. There is a progressive jackpot each week with a chance to win $1,000. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Friday night features a ham and bean Supper (with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and roll as well as dessert). The cost is $10 for adults and children under 12 will cost $5.

Saturday is a full day of activities starting with the pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Our parade will take place starting at the Legion parking lot at 10:45 a.m. and travel to the Lions Club parking lot. If you wish to take part or for more information on the parade call Candace Boulanger at 613-401-7299 or Marcia Martin at 613-633-7622.

The Snowmobile Poker Run event is being run by North Renfrew Snowmobile Association. Call Bruce Boucher at 613-586-2355. The cost is $15 plus a carnival button. Registration is in the Lions Hall.

The IP Hockey Fun Day joins the Winter Carnival with some minor hockey starting at 9 a.m. at the outdoor rink. Come out and take part in the Obstacle Bed Race, the Log Sawing and Nail Driving contests. There is a Magic Show for the children by Stephen Anthony starting at 12:30 p.m.. The show is sponsored by the Town of Laurentian Hills.

There is Fortune Telling by Lucie on both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check the poster on details to make an appointment.

Saturday ends with the Absolute Comedy Show and Dance starting at 7 p.m. Music is being provided by the Ghost Town Cryers. Age of majority is required and a light lunch will be served. Tickets are on sale now at Raby’s Ultramar in Chalk River and at Pinecrest Florists in Deep River. The cost $15 each plus a $2 carnival button.

Sunday features a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Of course the annual Charlie Goyette Euchre Tournament will finish off the carnival starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. Registration is at 12:30 p.m.

Submitted by Eileen Burke