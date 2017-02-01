A new stop sign is being installed by Shady Nook Recreation Centre to control traffic.

In late January, approval was been granted for a stop sign to be erected by the exit of Shady Nook Recreation Centre (80 Richardson Crescent) in Laurentian Valley.

“We are installing a stop sign as you exit the parking lot for safety concerns,” said Jen Gauthier, councillor with the Township of Laurentian Valley. “There’s too much congestion in the area but no signing to direct drivers. When people are exciting the parking lot of Shady Nook they don't look to the left, they just proceed, same with drivers passing the centre.”

According to Gauthier, the lack of yield and stop signs has brought about many reports of minor accidents and near ‘t-bone’ collisions during the evening hours when the area is particularly congested.

“As for the timing, it’s mostly during the evening hours after soccer and hockey games,” said Gauthier. “To my knowledge, there have been some minor accidents along with an almost ‘t-bone’ accident that occurred recently. I would hate to see something happen, when our ratepayers are telling us that there is a problem that needs to be fixed.. therefore with the stop sign in place, hopefully will make everyone safer.”

Gauthier added that motorists need to reminded of there being no parking along one side of Richardson Crescent at this time.

“Motorists continuing to disobey the signs may be ticketed and/or towed at owners expense and will be monitored more frequently,” said Gauthier.

Once the stop sign is installed, motorists will need to obey the Ontario Highway Traffic Act (HTA) by coming to a full stop and yielding to other traffic before proceeding when it is safe to proceed. According to the HTA Failure to stop can result in a fine of $110, three demerit points and a likely increase in automobile insurance.

