On Nov. 12, 1985, the people sent Angus Campbell back to city hall for what would be the final time.

The mayor of Pembroke had earned an eighth mandate retaining his seat with 3,710 votes over his closest rivals, alderman Brian Adam (2,004) and Bill Hendry (492). Earlier in the evening, Campbell had a narrow lead as the first polls returned their results. Adam, the future mayor of Allumette Island, was gracious in defeat conceding that he had taken on “a political giant and the giant prevailed.” Nevertheless, it had been a gruelling campaign.

“I was content to let my record speak for itself,” Campbell told his supporters after the final tally came in. “The city has grown and prospered over the last three years and since my opponents wanted to talk about leadership I was quite content to use it as a basis for my campaign. I am still mayor of all the people, whether they supported me or not. We have come through a rough campaign but you had faith in me and I must be sure that I won't let you down as we head into a new term.”

Weeks later, that new term got underway but not without a hot potato controversy over the naming of a deputy mayor. Campbell received push back over how the deputy mayor was selected. While the recent practice had the alderman with the highest number of votes receiving the honour, the mayor had wanted the second-in-command decided by a vote of council.

Zolo Demeter had received 4,126 votes with the nearest runners-up being Romeo Levasseur (3,665), Joyce Moore (3,279) and former Mayor Henry Brown (3,234). Demeter immediately made it clear that he would not lobby for the position. Ultimately, Campbell decided not to take issue with the people's verdict that Demeter (who passed away in 2016) should be the city's next deputy mayor.

However, the always combative and colourful mayor received push back from a council made up of many new aldermen who raised questions about the conduct of secret meetings. A true fighter in the political ring, Campbell did not shy from this confrontation but promised to place more control on when sessions would be held 'in camera' or behind closed doors. He insisted these meetings should be reserved to discuss dealing with industrial or commercial developments or the sale or acquisition of property.

While he was willing to consider opening committee meetings to the public and the press, Campbell had a warning for his council colleagues. He expressed his concern that those discussions would be played out in the media before council had a chance to review any matter and hold a vote.

“I respectfully suggest to the new members of council that they do not permit themselves to be swayed in their decision-making process by the publisher of the Pembroke Observer,” the mayor stated. “Be your own person and debate in good conscience without external influence of anyone wishing to act as judge, jury or executioner.”

In this term, Campbell called for the restructuring of sub-committees so that no one committee could have more influence than another when it came to council votes. He pledged to remove the Canadian Pacific Railway from the downtown core, push for a proposed incubator mall and seek more low cost housing for the west end. The mayor believed that council should finally hammer down a development plan for the waterfront.

The mayor also took a lead role in attracting more commercial development to the city. The Best Western Hotel and Heritage Inn came to fruition as did Caernarvon Park. His main focus was on European investors. He was convinced that a major German firm was close to relocating here. An unfortunate accident, however, found Campbell fighting for more hospital beds for the Pembroke General and Civic Hospitals.

On the evening of Feb. 3 1987, the mayor was taking part in the opening ceremony for the junior all-star hockey game at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. As he made his way to centre ice, Campbell slipped on the red carpet and fell striking his head on the ice surface. Shaken up, the mayor was helped to his feet and continued with the ceremonial puck drop.

After receiving first aid from St. John's Ambulance attendants who were on hand at the game, Campbell went to city hall to preside over that night's council meeting. No fall was going to keep the fighter from tending to the people's business. He was later driven to the Pembroke General where Dr. Joseph Foohey advised him to stay overnight.

Campbell was distressed to see stretchers being used in the emergency room hallway for patients because there was a shortage of hospital beds. The mayor went home but returned later for x-rays. Only then was a bed available for him, however, he declined saying someone may have needed it more than him. Having seen how bad the situation at the hospital was, Campbell began lobbying the province for more beds.

The fall had done its damage. X-rays revealed Campbell suffered pulled neck ligaments and bruises and contusions to the back of his head. He had also tore ligaments in his back. The pain from those injuries would plague him for the rest of his life. It was also one of the factors that led Angus Campbell to once more shock the political establishment and the voters of his beloved city.

On an early May evening in 1988, the mayor of all the people rose in council chambers to inform his colleagues he would not be contesting the upcoming fall election. His health had been failing to the point where his stays in hospital were becoming more extended. He was tiring easily and could no longer drive.

“While my head is still working fine, my body is not working nearly as well,” the mayor, with his wife, Janet, standing by his side, said in an emotional address. He went on to thank and praise city staff, union chiefs and those who sat on the many councils over his nearly 17 years as mayor. Council then leapt to their collective feet to give their leader a heartfelt standing ovation. It was alderman Eric Work who fully accepted Campbell's decision.

“We are sorry to see you leave,” said Work. “You have a great sense of dedication to duty, but to be honest sir, we have seen the pain in which you have had to work in recent months and can appreciate not only your efforts, but why you have made this decision.”

It was clerk/administrator June Nighbor who reserved the most poignant words for the mayor tearfully saying: “Many have served you and the city with great respect and time and time again over the years you have given us great support.”

Although the Pembroke Observer had been a foe of the energetic mayor going back to his 1959 campaign when he took on managing editor Fred Hamilton, those in the press were in disbelief that the Angus Campbell era was coming to an end. For them and the city, municipal politics would never be the same without 'Big Gus.'

Retreating to private life, Campbell increasingly played a smaller role in the community. Outside of the political ring, he had been an honorary member of the Royal Canadian Legion and the charter president of the Rotary Club of Pembroke. He would honoured for his long years of service with a Canada 125 medal in 1992. He continued to struggle with his health, first losing his eyesight, then suffering from diabetes and then, finally, battling throat cancer. He assured friends and family that although the body was failing he was still as sharp as ever insisting that “the Good Lord is still hanging onto his hand.”

“To the people out there who have a heart ailment, diabetes ... I say never give up because life is wonderful. It's really wonderful,” Campbell said in a March 1993 interview. “Sometimes you think to yourself – I wish I were dead. Don't think of yourself. Think of your relatives and friends before you'd leave behind those that have faith in you.”

Of course, the old fighter bested cancer. But in the end, it was his heart that would fail him. On Dec. 21, 1993, Angus Campbell passed away at the age of 77. The accolades for the 'Mayor of all the people' were unanimous. Renfrew North MPP Sean Conway called Campbell a true populist with the uncanny ability to know what the man on the street was thinking.

MP Len Hopkins called his former election opponent, “a gutsy man of substance who was determined to get the job done. He moved heaven and earth to help make Pembroke a better place to live and he was extremely proud of what he called 'his city.' If there was an art to politics, Angus certainly practised it.”

Mayor Terry McCann, paid tribute to his immediate predecessor: “We will remember, with respect and admiration, his 17 years of dedicated service. Angus Campbell was as much at home in the halls of federal and provincial governments as he was in the humblest home of the city he loved so much. He had the common touch, and those who he helped without asking for anything in return, loved him.”

A few days later, the people lined Pembroke Street to witness a remarkable scene as a funeral cortege passed the city hall taking Angus Campbell on his final journey to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church. At one point, the procession fittingly passed the city hall.

No one can deny Angus Campbell left an indelible legacy on Pembroke – city status, the mall, the industrial park among his list of achievements. No more perfect an epitaph could have been written for than the one penned by legendary Pembroke Observer scribe Bill Higginson:

“Getting to know Angus Campbell well was an adventure well worth experiencing. He exploded with energy and vitality. He became the city's first full-time mayor and he threw what had been a quiet and staid city hall into an uproar until it – and a series of councils – adjusted to his unique and flamboyant style. He had his faults, but even his detractors will admit if you add up the pluses and subtract the minuses, Angus Campbell comes out well ahead.

“Angus Campbell was something special. He not only looked like a mayor, he was a mayor and a darn good one.”

Columnist note: I wish to acknowledge Mrs. Janet Campbell for her assistance in compiling the research for this series of columns.

SChase@postmedia.com