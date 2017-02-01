LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Love your neighbours

Since the U.S. election, I'm sure most Canadians have been feeling many of the same emotions as I have: dread, anxiety, discouragement, depression, a sense of helplessness and paralysis because we feel there isn't much we can do about the madness and hatred "down there."

This week came the news of the mass-shooting at the mosque in Quebec City. We can all forget the smug notion that madness and hatred just occur "down there." Since he was inaugurated, Donald Trump and his radical colleagues have begun to roll out their agenda of racial hatred and contempt for human rights and the rule of law. None of us can afford a false sense of security. Their agenda threatens all of us. We all depend on the of law. Targeting racial minorities does not make us safer. It increases the risk of terrorism and violence.

I don't pretend to know what ordinary Canadians can and should do in response. Some things that occur to me, however, are fairly straightforward. None of them are easy. All Canadians have a moral obligation to speak out against bullying and racial hatred, wherever we see them. We need to condemn bullying, wisecracks and abuse of power, wherever these evils manifest themselves in our communities. We need to tell our political leaders that we oppose the Trump agenda and we want them to do so clearly, with no weasel words.

The issues are terribly clear. As Canadians, we believe in the moral obligation to love our neighbours, help one another, and work as partners with people from around the world. Building walls, going it alone, and condemning millions of refugees – the world's poorest people, made homeless by war, terrorism and climate change – to poverty, deprivation and homelessness is not what our Canada is about.



Ish Theilheimer

Golden Lake