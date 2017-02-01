St. Joseph’s Food Bank executive and directors would like to thank the community for the outstanding generosity it showed during our 2016 fall to Christmas annual food drive.

Many of you organized food drives at work or school. Some presented us with cheques or brought in their own bags full of groceries. Others used an event they were running to request donations for the food bank. The Kiwanis food drive and the Ontario Provincial Police “Stuff the Cruiser" event provided many pounds of food and cash money to buy needed items.

The Daily Observer and The News ran a feature announcing the beginning of our drive on Thanksgiving weekend and then followed up with coverage of donation events as they happened. The radio station MyFM donated free broadcast time for us to get our message out to the public.

Our wonderful volunteer teams from our local churches, with their dedicated captains, continued to meet our clients every Monday as they have all year keeping everything running smoothly.

Our Christmas basket committee handed out 189 baskets. Boston Pizza of Pembroke, just as they have done for several years now, provided their customers with a free large pizza for the donation of a turkey. These turkeys went into the Christmas baskets.

These are only some of the many acts of kindness that were on display in our town.

We are all connected, so helping your neighbour is helping yourself. The community is stronger and that benefits all of us.

Wishing you a very happy, healthy 2017!

Linda Spagnolo

St. Joseph’s Food Bank - Pembroke