Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are reuniting for crime thriller Dragged Across Concrete.

Vaughn starred in director Gibson’s Oscar-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge last year and now he will hit the big screen alongside Mel for filmmaker S. Craig Zahler.

The movie also serves as a reunion for Vaughn and Zahler, who worked together on Brawl in Cell Block 99, which also starred Jennifer Carpenter and Don Johnson.

Dragged Across Concrete will centre on two suspended police officers who turn to crime to pay their bills.