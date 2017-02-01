Cheryl Gallant, MP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, was pleased to recently host representatives from the local agricultural community.

She thanked Renfrew County Federation of Agriculture representatives Dean Matheson and Deb Knapton; National Farmers Union representatives Tony Straathof and Tim Tabbert; Renfrew County Cattlemen David McGonigal and Craig McLaughlin and Dairy representative John Couglin for taking the time to share issues of importance to their members.

“ The frank discussion on a variety of topics made for a productive meeting,” said Gallant,

The first budget of the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contained no new programs for farmers, the MP noted. She added the current suite of agricultural programs, Growing Forward 2, that was set in place by the previous Conservative government is due to expire in 2018.

“ Concern was expressed that a re-commitment to agricultural business risk management programs needs to be in place before the current program expires,” Gallant said.

Some at the meeting expressed that the paperwork and red tape associated with government programs are excessive and time is wasted on forms.

“ Not all farmers have operations expansive enough to afford hiring people just to complete forms,” she said. “Stiff bureaucratic penalties are imposed if forms are not completed. Many local farmers are at a disadvantage when it comes to completing forms over the Internet due to the lack of high-speed broadband Internet. The “last mile” of connectivity needs to be installed in rural areas.”

The local dairy industry is also suffering from a lack of processing capacity. Demand and product are available. New funding for the dairy sector needs to address the processing gap, Gallant added.

While agricultural producers were appreciative of the former Conservative Government’s efforts to find new markets by signing trade agreements, Gallant noted, concern was expressed that as is the case with Europe, some countries have non-tariff barriers to insulate their producers from competition, while bargaining for unfettered access to the Canadian market. The feeling at the meeting was that these issues need to be dealt with before they cause harm to Canadian agricultural producers.

Expanding access to natural gas to rural and Northern Ontario is a waste of time and taxpayers’ dollars because the Liberal policy of carbon taxes seeks to remove any price advantage a fossil fuel may have by taxing it so that it is more expensive than other forms of energy. The feeling was that carbon taxes target farmers. It requires farmers to pay for the Liberal policy on climate change with no compensation. Farmers receive no recognition for the investments they make in their operations.

An example was given of an agricultural producer who spent thousands of dollars in retro-fitting barns in an attempt to reduce his $38,000 annual electricity bill. Price hikes in electricity wiped out any savings. The carbon tax piled onto the price of electricity just makes a bad situation worse.

“ The carbon tax makes Canadian farmers less competitive at a time when our largest trading partner, the United States, is reducing taxes and has rejected a carbon tax as a job killer,” she said.

There will be no new next generation of farmers.