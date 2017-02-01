The Renfrew County community office of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is starting off the new year with a new address.

On Dec. 1, the office moved to its new location at 467 Pembroke St. West, near the intersection of Pembroke Street West and Munro Street in Pembroke.

After being housed in the Red Cross building for many years, Roger Martin, the community office manager for Renfrew County, says a smaller location was needed as a result of downsizing that took place within the organization in late 2015 and early 2016.

“ We wanted something more accessible for the community and with a little more of a community presence – closer to other community organizations,” he noted.

After a six-month search, the CCS found the current site, which Martin says is “a good little home for us.”

“ It is bright, it is just exactly the size we need and it is accessible,” he remarked.

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer. The CCS is Canada’s largest national cancer charity and the country’s largest national charitable funder of cancer research. In October, the CCS and Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation announced plans to merge with the proposed merger expected to be finalized by Feb. 1, pending the appropriate approvals.

The Renfrew County community office offers a variety of programs and services to those who have cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers within the communities of Renfrew County. The office is the point of contact for transportation inquiries, community programs and overall cancer information.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Martin can also be reached by phone at 613-735-2571, or by email at rmartin@ontario.cancer.ca

“ I would encourage anybody to drop by the office and see how they can help out,” he stated. “We have lots of volunteer opportunities. We would just love to connect with them.”

Currently, the office is preparing for its annual residential campaign and daffodil sales in April, as well as the 2nd Annual Git’Er Done Mud Run in May and of course the Relay For Life events in June.